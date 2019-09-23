Quantcast
Connect with us

FBI arrests far-right extremist who talked about ‘bombing a major U.S. news network’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The FBI has arrested a member of the United States Army who allegedly talked about plans to carry out acts of violence in the U.S.

According to ABC News’ Mike Levine, the arrested man “allegedly discussed plans to bomb a major U.S. news network, discussed traveling to Ukraine to fight with violent far-right group, and allegedly distributed info online on how to build bombs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Levine also reports that the arrested man also made mention of Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who made headlines during a recent primary debate by saying he wanted to confiscate AR-15s and AK-47s. It is not known at this time if the man made a direct threat to O’Rourke, however.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump makes UN audience wait while he tweets attacks on whistleblower: ‘Is he on our country’s side?’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Monday resumed his attacks on a government whistleblower who reported the president's phone call in which he pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Even though the president was supposed to be addressing the United Nations on Monday morning, he nonetheless found time to rage tweet about the latest scandal that has engulfed his administration.

"Who is this so-called 'whistleblower' who doesn’t know the correct facts," the president wrote. "Is he on our Country’s side. Where does he come from."

....know the correct facts. Is he on our Country’s side. Where does he come from. Is this all about Schiff & the Democrats again after years of being wrong?

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Explosive report shows how foreign entities are bombarding US servicemembers with pro-Trump propaganda

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter played a critical role in helping Russia-affiliated trolls disseminate propaganda to divide and manipulate voters in the 2016 presidential election.

But it hasn't stopped. A new report from the Vietnam Veterans Association has uncovered an ongoing two-year effort by actors in several foreign countries, including Russia, to target U.S. veterans and servicemembers.

The report shows that "These foreign admins have created individual social-media accounts that purport to belong to American veterans working at reputable veterans organizations," and use the accounts both to "send friend requests to the relatively small community of veteran advocates and connect with its prominent members who work to shape federal policy" and "spread propaganda and false news, while shaping and moderating/censoring the conversations of the unsuspecting community of American veterans who follow or join these groups and pages."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Black girl ‘racially profiled by a mall cop’ just one year after her mother was reported to police for canvassing

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

Three teenage girls in Oregon were accused of loitering by a mall security guard after they were turned away from rated-R movie and checked their phones to come up with an alternate plan for their evening.

Christine Bynum and two friends had gone to see a movie Friday at the Clackamas Town Center but were unable to get in after one of the girls forgot to bring her ID, so they went outside and sat in their car eating candy and looking at homecoming dresses on their phones before deciding what to do next, reported the Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Investigate and Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image