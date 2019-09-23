FBI arrests far-right extremist who talked about ‘bombing a major U.S. news network’: report

The FBI has arrested a member of the United States Army who allegedly talked about plans to carry out acts of violence in the U.S.

According to ABC News’ Mike Levine, the arrested man “allegedly discussed plans to bomb a major U.S. news network, discussed traveling to Ukraine to fight with violent far-right group, and allegedly distributed info online on how to build bombs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Levine also reports that the arrested man also made mention of Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who made headlines during a recent primary debate by saying he wanted to confiscate AR-15s and AK-47s. It is not known at this time if the man made a direct threat to O’Rourke, however.