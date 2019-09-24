Fearing deportation, immigrants are dropping Medicaid over misinformation about Trump’s new policy
When she came to Texas from India in 2015 after marrying a U.S. citizen in her home country, the 41-year-old woman said, she spoke little English and had no knowledge of life in America. Within a week, she said, her new husband began calling her names, beating her, and installing cameras and sensors in their home to monitor her movements.
The woman, who requested anonymity because she fears being found by her husband, said she endured the abuse for two years before she got help from attorney Pooja Sethi and a neighbor and was able to escape with her U.S.-born daughter. She found a job and a place to live in Austin, applied for a permanent green card and went to court to get full custody of her daughter, who she said vomits often and needs regular medical attention.
But after hearing about a new federal immigration policy scheduled to take effect next month, the woman said she considered returning to her husband out of fear that she could be deported if she used Medicaid to get health care for her 2-year-old.
“If I don’t have insurance, how will I take care of my daughter?” the woman said.
The rule, which faces at least six legal challenges nationwide, will allow federal officials to deny visa or permanent residency applications from immigrants who they believe could become “public charge,” or people primarily dependent on government aid, based on their income or prior use of government benefits such as Medicaid and food assistance.
Since 1882, the U.S. government has had a vague public charge rule requiring foreign nationals to be “self sufficient” before they are allowed into the country, but in practice it was only invoked for applicants whose entire income came from government cash assistance or those who needed extensive medical care at the government’s expense.
The new policy, published by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in August and scheduled to take effect Oct. 15, adds health care, food stamps, cash assistance and public housing programs to the list of public benefits that, if used to some extent, could count against immigrants who apply for visas or permanent residency after the changes take effect. It also increases the income requirement for applicants to 250% of the federal poverty level.
