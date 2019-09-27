Former NC Republican Party chairman faces 6 months in prison after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI
According to a report from The Charlotte Observer, former North Carolina GOP Chairman Robin Hayes is facing up to six months in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI. He was indicted last spring on conspiracy and bribery charges.
Hayes will formally enter his plea this coming Wednesday, and is one of four men who were also indicted on the same charges, one of whom was Durham businessman Greg Lindberg, one of the GOP’s biggest campaign contributors. All were accused of trying to bribe state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey with $2 million in campaign contributions in an attempt to get him to remove an official tasked with regulating one of Lindberg’s businesses.
Court records show that Hayes admitted to falsely stating to FBI agents that he never discussed with his fellow indictees “personnel or personnel problems” at the Department of Insurance.
As a result of Hayes’ plea, he could end up testifying against the other defendants. Lindberg is reportedly trying to get the charges against him dismissed.
A trial is set to begin on November 19.
Watch the Observer’s report on the story below:
Breaking Banner
Mike Pompeo hit with subpoena from multiple House committees over his role in Trump’s Ukraine scandal
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was subpoenaed by Congress on Friday.
"Today, Rep. Eliot L. Engel, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Adam Schiff, the Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, the Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, sent a letter to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo for documents, including many he has refused to produce for weeks," the chairmen announced on Friday. "The Committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression."
DOJ sticks its nose in lawsuit against Archdiocese that fired gay teacher – and urges court to rule against him
Bill Barr's Dept. of Justice is spreading its tentacles far and wide. While it has every legal right to do so, most might not expect the federal government to weigh in on a case filed in a state court, even a state superior court. And yet, it has.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana and the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division have filed a "Statement of Interest" telling the Indiana Superior Court it should rule against a teacher who is suing the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis for firing him because he is gay and married to a man.
Los Angeles police to boost visibility for ‘Joker’ opening
The Los Angeles Police Department said Friday it plans to step up its visibility around movie theaters for the opening of "Joker" because of heightened fears over the film's content.
A police spokeswoman told AFP that while there have been no credible threats in the Los Angeles area, "the department will maintain high visibility around movie theaters when it opens" next week.
"We encourage everyone to go out and enjoy all of the weekend leisure activities this city has to offer, however, Angelenos should remain vigilant and always be aware of your surroundings," spokeswoman Rosie Cervantes said. "As always if you see something, say something."