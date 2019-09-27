Former NC Republican Party chairman faces 6 months in prison after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI

According to a report from The Charlotte Observer, former North Carolina GOP Chairman Robin Hayes is facing up to six months in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI. He was indicted last spring on conspiracy and bribery charges.

Hayes will formally enter his plea this coming Wednesday, and is one of four men who were also indicted on the same charges, one of whom was Durham businessman Greg Lindberg, one of the GOP’s biggest campaign contributors. All were accused of trying to bribe state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey with $2 million in campaign contributions in an attempt to get him to remove an official tasked with regulating one of Lindberg’s businesses.

Court records show that Hayes admitted to falsely stating to FBI agents that he never discussed with his fellow indictees “personnel or personnel problems” at the Department of Insurance.

As a result of Hayes’ plea, he could end up testifying against the other defendants. Lindberg is reportedly trying to get the charges against him dismissed.

A trial is set to begin on November 19.

