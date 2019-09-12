Quantcast
Connect with us

Gay couple sues Trump administration for denying birthright citizenship to their daughter

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that a gay couple is suing the Trump administration for denying birthright citizenship to their daughter.

Adiel and Roee Kiviti, two men living in Los Angeles, had their daughter Kessem’s citizenship status first flagged last spring. She was born to a surrogate in Canada — and although she has two American dads and therefore should be considered a U.S. citizen under the Fourteenth Amendment, passport officials have claimed — in accordance with the Trump administration’s State Department policy — that she was born “out of wedlock” and therefore her parents’ marriage isn’t valid for the purposes of determining her citizenship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two men originally thought it was a mistake, since their first child Lev was born the same way and had no problems. But, they told the Beast, “Since then, we’ve started hearing from others who are in similar situations.”

On Thursday, the two filed a federal lawsuit seeking the recognition of their daughter’s citizenship, and the reversal of a policy that effectively denies children citizenship based on their parents’ sexual orientation. They are being represented by Immigration Equality, Lambda Legal, and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.

“This is a fight for marriage equality; this is a fight for the fundamental right to citizenship,” said Immigration Equality executive director Aaron Morris . “And denying a little girl citizenship just because she happens to have two gay dads is intolerable.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ohio lawmaker wants to force Jim Jordan to testify in OSU sex abuse case: ‘He’s been accused of failing to act’

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

An Ohio state lawmaker wants to force Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to testify under oath to discover what he knew about wrestlers he coached who were sexually abused by a team doctor at Ohio State University.

State Rep. Tavia Galonski (D-Akron) intends to ask a committee chair to subpoena the powerful GOP congressman, who has denied knowledge of sexual abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss, during a hearing on legislation that would allow the physician's victims to sue the university, reported NBC News.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump regularly trashes Don Jr’s Fox News appearances: ‘He doesn’t know what he’s doing!’

Published

58 mins ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump notoriously spends hours a day watching Fox News -- and, as The Atlantic's McKay Coppins reports, he regularly offers criticism of his own children whenever they appear on the network.

One former White House aide tells Coppins that the president generally gives first daughter Ivanka Trump rave reviews when she goes on Fox, although he's not nearly as enthusiastic about Donald Trump Jr., who often gets mixed reviews for his appearances.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

House Judiciary Committee approves resolution outlining the scope of an impeachment inquiry

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee approved a resolution that defines the parameters and scope of a potential impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump — laying the groundwork for Democrats to consolidate their investigations and ultimately vote on whether to impeach the president for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The vote was passed along party lines, with every Democrat on the Judiciary Committee voting in favor of the resolution and every Republican voting in opposition.

This marks the latest indication that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) is serious about advancing impeachment efforts — despite the public reluctance that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has shown to the measure.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image