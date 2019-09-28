Quantcast
George Conway launches epic tweetstorm obliterating Lindsey Graham's 'pure garbage' defense of Trump

1 hour ago

Joining with other lawyers and prosecutors who jumped all over Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his claim that “hearsay” evidence could not be used against Donald Trump in an impeachment trial, conservative lawyer George Conway harshly brought the Trump defender up to speed on case law.

Then he called Graham’s claim “pure garbage.”

After Graham used Twitter to attempt to dismiss a whistleblower’s complaint against the president since he didn’t hear Trump’s overture to the president of Ukraine for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden firsthand, prosecutors weighed in by invoking former President Bill Clintons’ impeachment where hearsay testimony was a central feature.

For his part, Conway — the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway — got a tad more specific with a primer on specific laws that are in play.

