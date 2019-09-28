George Conway launches epic tweetstorm obliterating Lindsey Graham’s ‘pure garbage’ defense of Trump

Joining with other lawyers and prosecutors who jumped all over Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his claim that “hearsay” evidence could not be used against Donald Trump in an impeachment trial, conservative lawyer George Conway harshly brought the Trump defender up to speed on case law.

Then he called Graham’s claim “pure garbage.”

After Graham used Twitter to attempt to dismiss a whistleblower’s complaint against the president since he didn’t hear Trump’s overture to the president of Ukraine for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden firsthand, prosecutors weighed in by invoking former President Bill Clintons’ impeachment where hearsay testimony was a central feature.

For his part, Conway — the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway — got a tad more specific with a primer on specific laws that are in play.

You can see how that played out below:

It has been a while since you’ve practiced law, so let me help: * @realDonaldTrump’s incriminating statements are binding admissions against him and are not hearsay under Federal Rule of Evidence 801(d)(2); * Even if that were not so, the statements would be admissible … https://t.co/8eWOOjZUYy — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 28, 2019

… under Rule 804(b)(3)‘ s exception to the hearsay rule for statements against penal or other interest; * To the extent Trump was involved in a criminal conspiracy with… @RudyGiuliani, Giuliani’s statements are also admissible against Trump and … — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 28, 2019

… regularly conducted activity), and 803(8) (record of a public office). * In any event, you can be indicted in this country on the basis of hearsay. It happens all the time. And an impeachment is the consitutional equivalent of an indictment. So it follows that the … — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 28, 2019

So your argument, Senator, is pure garbage, even assuming that the rules of evidence apply in the impeachment process. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 28, 2019

In the President Clinton’s trial in 1998, testimony wasn’t even taken before a committee, in contrast to the Walter Nixon trial that @popehat mentions; it was taken in lawyers’ offices (as Senator Graham should recall, since he was a House manager in that trial). — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 28, 2019