George Conway ridicules Trump selling US military to Saudis to fight their war with ‘sharpied’ Constitution

Published

2 hours ago

on

George Conway, the husband to one of Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers, took a jab at his wife’s boss on Twitter by providing the president with a “sharpied” copy on the U.S. Constitution giving the Saudi’s access to the U.S. military to fight their wars.

Reacting to Trump’s comments that the Saudi’s “pay cash” –when asked about a possible U.S. military intervention after an attack on a Saudi oil facility — conservative attorney Conway tweeted out the altered document, adding, “The Saudi Royal family shall have the power…” before the war powers portion of the document.

You can see the tweet below:


There will be ‘nightmarish’ consequences if ‘buffoon’ Trump starts a war with Iran: Rick Wilson

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

Longtime Republican strategist Rick Wilson is warning about the severe dangers that will come from President Donald Trump getting America into a war with Iran.

In a scathing column written for the Daily Beast, Wilson warns that the president is "entirely unequipped to handle" any serious fight against Iran, which has been accused of launching strikes against Saudi oil production facilities.

"The mullahs know what they’re seeing when they behold Trump: a buffoon and a bluffer who just might be dumb enough to start a war with nightmarish consequences," Wilson writes. "Iran sees an American defense and intelligence apparatus run by toadies and temporary/acting/provisional/until-the-next-tweet nonentities whose tenures depend not on strategic insight or depth of knowledge, but on their ability to abase themselves before the Dear Leader."

Joe Biden’s bizarre black family rant is rooted in a decades-old ‘culture of poverty’ mythology: columnist

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

One noteworthy line to break out of the third Democratic debates was Joe Biden's line about how black parents aren't being given the cultural and educational tools to lift their children from poverty.

"We bring social workers into homes with parents to help them deal with how to raise their children," said Biden. "It’s not that they don’t want to help, they don’t know quite what to do. Play the radio, make sure the television – make sure you have the record player on at night, the phone. Make sure that kids hear words."

Biden wasn't trying to say that black parents are genetically inferior, but rather that our society isn't built to give them cultural exposure or education that would help them succeed. That being said, this argument was still broadly criticized as racist and condescending.

Oklahoma teen threatened to shoot up school to show co-worker ‘not everyone that owns a gun is a bad person’: police

Published

40 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

An Oklahoma teen was arrested after threatening to shoot up a high school she had been suspended from over weapons and Nazi symbols.

Alexis Wilson was taken into custody after a pizzeria co-worker reported that she threatened to shoot 400 students at McAlester High School, where she had attended before dropping out as a freshman, reported KJRH-TV.

The 18-year-old had been suspended for bringing a knife to school and then again for displaying swastikas on her personal belongings, a school resource officer told the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.

