George Conway ridicules Trump selling US military to Saudis to fight their war with ‘sharpied’ Constitution
George Conway, the husband to one of Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers, took a jab at his wife’s boss on Twitter by providing the president with a “sharpied” copy on the U.S. Constitution giving the Saudi’s access to the U.S. military to fight their wars.
Reacting to Trump’s comments that the Saudi’s “pay cash” –when asked about a possible U.S. military intervention after an attack on a Saudi oil facility — conservative attorney Conway tweeted out the altered document, adding, “The Saudi Royal family shall have the power…” before the war powers portion of the document.
You can see the tweet below:
gosh, I went back to take a look at Art. I, sec. 8, cl. 11 of the Constitution, and it looks like someone recently amended it pic.twitter.com/2IYK00uLqJ
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 16, 2019