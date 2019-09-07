George Conway went off on Tim Ryan for raising the issue of Joe Biden’s mental state
Prominent Republican attorney George Conway had harsh words for Rep. Tim Ryan (R-OH) on Saturday evening.
“I just think Biden is declining,” Ryan told Bloomberg News. “I don’t think he has the energy. You see it almost daily. And I love the guy.”
Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, slammed Ryan for focusing on Biden.
“We have an incoherent president who’s off his rocker, and this is what we’re talking about? Seriously?” Conway asked on Twitter.
“If candidates want to raise the issue of cognitive decline, they should raise it for *all* candidates—including and *especially* the incumbent,” Conway suggested. “They should challenge all candidates to undergo testing. (This is a separate issue from the incumbent’s personality disorders.)”
Conway reminded on an analysis he wrote in August wondering if Trump “is suffering some sort of cognitive deterioration.”
If candidates want to raise the issue of cognitive decline, they should raise it for *all* candidates—including and *especially* the incumbent. They should challenge all candidates to undergo testing. (This is a separate issue from the incumbent’s personality disorders.)
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 8, 2019
As this op-ed from January explains, he needs a full neuropsychological workup that can identify pre-dementia, not the tell-us-if-this-is-a-picture-of-a-camel test that he took, which can (but doesn’t always) identify full-blown dementia.https://t.co/3oCcMEZW9z
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 30, 2019
As citizens, we should demand it.
As citizens, we should demand it.

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 30, 2019
2020 Election
