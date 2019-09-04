GOP congressman blasted for appearing to suggest he lends guns to friends who wouldn’t pass background checks

Texas Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw is once again attracting attention, this time after appearing to suggest he lends his handgun to friends who can’t pass a background check – or at least haven’t bothered to try.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, posted a news story about a woman who fought off five people who allegedly attempted to rob her – she was armed and shot at least one of the suspected thieves.

“Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment,” the Republican lawmaker tweeted.

“Side note,” he added. “With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this. We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves.”

That last statement raised some eyebrows and drew the attention of many, including journalist Soledad O’Brien.

Dan loans his guns to friends who wouldn’t pass a background check?? What?? https://t.co/W5UgtiSrvv — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) September 4, 2019

Conservative wrier David Frum noted how Crenshaw “could face civil liability or even criminal liability”:

Theoretically, Crenshaw could face civil liability or even criminal liability if his friend misused the gun. In practice, though, states usually shrug off even the most extreme owner negligence as part of the price of freedom https://t.co/kf7UafIYfb https://t.co/sSdY8KHERM — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 4, 2019

Pointing to one of the recent Texas mass shootings, this Twitter user seemed to sum up the situation perfectly:

Dan Crenshaw admitting that he loans his guns to friends who can’t pass background checks is a pretty crazy thing to admit the day after we learned that the Odessa shooter got his gun from a private purchase without a background check. https://t.co/bWKYicpmuC — Austin Swafford ❤ (@Astros290) September 4, 2019

Here’s how others are responding to Crenshaw’s disturbing comments:

the loudest tough guys are driven by insane levels of fear it’s so crazy https://t.co/WNnkoGQzxA — Sean Newell (@dontforgetmac) September 4, 2019

We absolutely should make felons out of people who just give deadly weapons willy nilly to other people, Daniel. https://t.co/a7Yndk09xY — Tyler Hibbard (@Tyler_Hibbard) September 4, 2019

maybe you shouldn’t be letting your friends BORROW YOUR GUNS are you fucking insane https://t.co/tpBVMsqKzY — David Webber (@davidpwebber21) September 4, 2019

love 2 loan out weapons 2 my friends who wouldn’t pass a background check https://t.co/aMNOTHQ8ag — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 4, 2019

Sooo Dan’s “friends” wouldn’t be able to pass a universal background check to get their own guns 🤔 And now Dan is upset that he won’t be able to loan his guns to someone who shouldn’t have one🤔 Am I reading this shit right? https://t.co/PkDo1hEv6S — NazisSuck (@SuckNazis) September 4, 2019

This Idiot thinks gun libraries are a good idea https://t.co/mwmrQn151M — The Idiot Finder (@TheIdiotFinder1) September 4, 2019

You really are careless with weapons of death aren’t you. https://t.co/Js4iMQX6Dw — | KinTX 🇺🇸 | (@loudonkleer) September 4, 2019

.@dancrenshawtx is opposing background cks on all gun sales – in the wake of the #Odessa shooting – so he can loan his gun to friends. Rep Crenshaw, this is dramatically insensitive to gun violence victims & survivors around the US. Shame on you. @momsdemand @shannonrwatts https://t.co/Wzy27xDjEQ — janeFx (@moderatemama) September 4, 2019

#Texas, it’s time to dump Dan Crenshaw.

The man clearly has no respect for the laws of our nation, or the laws of Texas.

He wants to loan his guns to people who can’t pass background checks.

That’s grossly irresponsible, and just plain SICK.#DumpDan #BackgroundChecks https://t.co/Rt3vVmZEEQ — Daphne Vanity-Walls-Are-Easily-Breached Shepherd (@antifashyst) September 4, 2019

This is such a good argument for needing insurance and registration for a gun. Again, Dan might be the dumbest member of Congress. https://t.co/cSSvmeDCiM — Alex – IMPEACH NOW – Singer (@AlexCSinger16) September 4, 2019

Are you implying you have lent firearms to people who, for whatever reason, do not possess their own and are likely unlicensed? Isnt that a crime, even in Texas? https://t.co/KLznCqOhq5 — Zach 🇭🇰 (@14thstreetblues) September 4, 2019

