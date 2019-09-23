GOP mass exodus: ‘Staggering’ number of House Republicans leaving – one way or another – since Trump became president
The ongoing GOP mass exodus is even larger than many may have realized. Nearly four out of every ten Republican Representatives who were in office the day Donald Trump was sworn in as president no longer are or have announced they no longer will be U.S. Congressmen or Congresswomen.
The Washington Post reports that in the almost three years since Trump took office, due to resignations, retirements, and election losses “nearly 40 percent of the 241 Republicans who were in office in January 2017 are gone or leaving.”
Calling the retirement numbers alone “particularly staggering,” the Post reports “41 House Republicans have left national politics or announced they won’t seek reelection” since Trump took office – and that does not include election losses.
16 of those 41 resignations and retirements are from this year alone. Two more resignations are to run for the Senate.
“That dwarfs the 25 Democrats who retired in the first four years of former president Barack Obama’s tenure — and Republicans privately predict this is only the beginning.”
Publicly many of these Republicans “cite family as the reason for leaving,” but privately they point to the direction Trump has taken the GOP, and their “pessimism” about retaking the House majority next year.
Read the entire report here.
Image by USCapitol via Flickr
Will Trump meet Iran’s Rouhani at UN?
Will US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani finally hold a historic meeting during the UN General Assembly this week?
All eyes are on the pair in New York, where France's Emmanuel Macron is cautiously hopeful for a breakthrough.
Building the suspense, Macron revealed that he consulted informally Monday with Trump, will see Rouhani on Monday evening, and will again see Trump on Tuesday.
"I'll do everything I can so that conditions are created for discussion," he told reporters.
Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when Trump abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal and began reimposing sanctions on Iran in a campaign of "maximum pressure."
The term ‘evangelical’ has crumbled into meaninglessness in the era of Trump: professor
As the evangelical Christian movement began to rise in politics before the 1980 election, there was a fork in the road that forced the self-described "Moral Majority" to make a decision in regards to which candidate they supported: the devout Christian Jimmy Carter, or the divorced Hollywood actor Ronald Reagan.
Writing for the Atlantic, Baylor University professor of humanities Alan Jacobs says it was the Moral Majority's decision to go with Reagan that "inaugurated the affiliation of white American evangelicals with the Republican Party that has lasted to this day."