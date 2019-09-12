GOP retreat hilariously mocked for using ‘Socialism_is_very_very_bad’ as its Wi-Fi password

The Republican Party is holding a retreat in the city of Baltimore this week and the GOP wants everyone attending to know that it is not a fan of socialism.

As reported by Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade, the GOP made the Wi-Fi password for its retreat “Socialism_is_very_very_bad,” which Bade claims made her “literally laugh out loud.”

Bade’s followers also found the GOP’s password highly amusing and they used it to point out the party’s assorted economic failings and hypocrisies.

Check out some of the top reactions below.

Yes, red state socialism sucks pic.twitter.com/zYhk6ExQ4Z — Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) September 12, 2019

Huh, does that include payments to American farmers to compensate for market loss? — Craig Rose (@SmokeShowing911) September 12, 2019

When a password about your accomplishments as a party would be too weak… — Willians HARDY (@willhardyj) September 12, 2019

They should pull themselves up by their own hot spots — Sporting Event Parking Lot Enthusiast (@rewegreatyet) September 12, 2019

Hackers, change to: Al_Gores_DARPA_Project — Yo Soy Roberto (@WesterbergHS89) September 12, 2019

Suggestion for next GOP retreat PW: Unless_Its_Socializm_For_Oligarchs — SailorGyrl☮ (@DaceDolores) September 12, 2019

Except_When_It’s_For_Our_Patriotic_Farmers is the alternative password! — EAS (@ellescott1) September 12, 2019