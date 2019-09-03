GOP senator fears Trump’s ‘volatile’ trade war could wreck the economy

On ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) told Martha Raddatz that he is concerned that President Donald Trump’s trade policies risk sending the U.S. economy careening into oblivion.

“,” said Toomey.

Toomey added that he believes Trump is right to focus on China’s predatory trade practices — a constant source of concern for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle — but added that Trump’s policies have failed to change China’s behavior.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” said Toomey. “I would have preferred a different set of tactics.”

The trade war, which has been marked by a series of mutual rising tariffs on American and Chinese goods, is cited by Wall Street analysts as a source of stock losses and mounting recession fears. Worse still, China seems unlikely to negotiate with Trump, and some observers like former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson believe Beijing will just wait until the 2020 election and see if America’s worsening economic outlook will cause Trump to be replaced.