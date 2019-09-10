GOP suing North Carolina to keep polls open late in special election — but only in one precinct: report

The North Carolina Republican Party is seeking to keep polls open late in a key congressional special election, but only in a single precinct.

Republican Dan Bishop is facing Democrat Dan McCready in the special election for North Carolina’s ninth congressional district. The election is essentially a do-over from the 2018 midterms after reports of election fraud from the Republican campaign.

The GOP is seeking an extra one hour and forty-five minutes of voting in a single precinct.

WSOC-TV reporter Joe Bruno broke the news on Twitter.

NCGOP is asking for 1:45 extension in Union Co Precinct 30 #NC09 @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/I7MDtFR3M5 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 10, 2019

A 6:15 meeting has been scheduled to consider the GOP’s extension request.

The State Board of Elections countered that the polling place change was announced in July.

Statement from @NCSBE regarding change of address for precinct 30 in Union County. pic.twitter.com/4Ane85Lqnc — Michael Stolp (@StolpWSOC9) September 10, 2019