GOP’s cancellation of presidential primaries could blow up in Trump’s face — here’s why
In recent weeks, Republican state party committees have been moving to cancel presidential primaries to prevent Never-Trump conservatives, like former Reps. Joe Walsh (R-IL) and Mark Sanford (R-SC) and former Gov. Bill Weld (R-MA), from challenging the president from the right. So far, Republicans in Arizona, Kansas, Nevada, and South Carolina have all announced they will scrap the voting process for 2020.
There is, to be sure, precedent for doing so — both parties have often canceled primaries in certain states when they have an incumbent president running. Moreover, it is understandable that the GOP doesn’t want to tie up too many of its resources on what should be the foregone conclusion of Trump being nominated for a second term, when they will have to face hundreds of millions from the Democratic side in the general election.
But as Gregory Korte wrote in Bloomberg, when the incumbent is as vulnerable as Trump, canceling primaries could actually backfire, and turn the 2020 Republican National Convention into even more of a headache.
The danger is, because the delegates for the states where primaries are canceled would be “unbound,” if some sort of massive scandal occurs in the middle of the primary season, it would actually be easier for delegates in states without primaries to vote against Trump on the convention floor — whereas in states where primaries had taken place, the delegates would still be required to vote for Trump.
“Given Trump’s popularity within the party, it’s unlikely the primaries would make a big difference anyway,” wrote Korte. “But canceling primaries could result in more uncommitted delegates to the Republican National Convention next year, meaning they would not be pledged to Trump and could be less loyal if things go sideways.”
An additional risk to Trump is that he may actually be boosting the profile of his primary challengers nationwide — something they claim is in fact happening.
“The attempts to stifle competition have backfired,” said Weld. “The Republican Party in Washington is working on voter suppression. I’m working on enlarging the electorate.” Sanford, meanwhile, noted the contradiction of the GOP’s play, saying if Trump was really so popular and strong a candidate, ‘You would take the win. You would take 90 percent all day long, particularly in the first-in-the-South primary.”
2020 Election
Cory Booker planning to suspend his campaign if his fundraising does not improve: report
On Saturday, NBC News reported that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) has released a campaign memo indicating he will exit the Democratic presidential primary if he is unable to raise millions of dollars within days.
"Without a fundraising surge to close out this quarter, we do not see a legitimate long-term path forward," wrote campaign manager Addisu Demissie in the memo to staff ersand supporters. "The next 10 days will determine whether Cory Booker can stay in this race."
The memo added that it is likely that only four candidates presently have enough money to stay in the race for the long haul. These candidates are likely former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who report the largest fundraising hauls.
2020 Election
Trump slams ‘partisan’ whistleblower, Biden pushes back
US President Donald Trump on Friday vigorously rejected a whistleblower's claim of wrongdoing, amid reports he used a call with Ukraine's president to pressure him to investigate the son of Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden.
The whistleblower's secret complaint has triggered a tense showdown between Congress, whose Democratic leaders are demanding to review the complaint, and the executive branch which has barred them from doing so.
It has also raised concerns Trump sought to strong-arm Ukraine into providing damaging information on the president's possible 2020 challenger, which would represent dangerous foreign meddling in the US election -- similar to the interference blamed on Russia in 2016, when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.
2020 Election
Beto O’Rourke has run out of f**ks to give — and we’re here for it
Beto O'Rourke is no longer a serious contender, but he might be able to teach his party how not to live in fear
Beto O'Rourke, the former congressman from Texas who is now a Democratic presidential candidate, has been titillating the schoolmarms of the American press corps by saying naughty words. He let an F-bomb fly while dressing down the media for pretending that it was debatable whether Donald Trump was responsible for inspiring the mass shooting in El Paso, O'Rourke's hometown. He let loose another one in response to another mass shooting in the Midland-Odessa area, which is relatively nearby by Texas standards.