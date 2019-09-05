‘Gross distortion’: S.E. Cupp roasted for insane attack accusing Bernie Sanders of promoting eugenics

Conservative pundit S.E. Cupp is taking fire after wrongly accusing Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) of promoting eugenics, a grotesque means of shaping the human population by selective breeding.

At Wednesday’s CNN town hall on climate change, a teacher asked Sanders, a presidential candidate, if he would “be courageous enough to discuss” “[e]mpowering women and educating everyone on the need to curb population growth” to help “address climate catastrophe.”

“Well, Martha, the answer is yes,” Senator Sanders replied, as The Hill reports.

“The answer has everything to do with the fact that women in the United States of America, by the way, have a right to control their own bodies, and make reproductive decisions,” he added.

Sanders went on to discuss birth control, mentioning it at least twice, while denouncing the Trump administration’s increasing efforts to force foreign countries to eliminate access to abortion.

“The Mexico City agreement which denies American aid to those organizations around the world that allow women to have abortions or even get involved in birth control to me is totally absurd,” Sanders continued. “So I think, especially in poor countries around the world where women do not necessarily want to have large numbers of babies, and where they can have the opportunity through birth control to control the number of kids they have, is something I very, very strongly support.”

Here's why Bernie Sanders is talking about birth control at a #ClimateTownHall https://t.co/u9qL17mflS pic.twitter.com/uEZQcPh2Ar — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 5, 2019

Cupp, a CNN host, decided to attack Sanders by falsely claiming he was promoting “eugenics” and abortion.

Let’s just state for the record: talking about needing “population control” through ABORTION for the sake of CLIMATE is talking about EUGENICS. The fact that @BernieSanders is willing to entertain this vile idea is not only disgusting, it should be disqualifying. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 5, 2019

How do you not say unequivocally "NO" to the question of whether you support the idea of "curbing population growth" through abortion to reduce climate change??? Well, watch. This is apparently how. https://t.co/z5G7PCjJRe — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 5, 2019

Anyone listening to Sanders’ words would know S.E. Cupp is mischaracterizing them.

Here’s how some are responding to S.E. Cupp’s charges:

To be fair he said yes to talking about it the topic and when on to say he supports a woman's right to control her own body. He didn't mention climate change and population control. — Jessica Lynn-Lato (@Jettlynnlato) September 5, 2019

When I listened to @SenSanders answer, I hear: women should have control over their reproductive rights. And that women in 3rd world countries should have birth control options, supported by US aid. — Jody Vance (@jodyvance) September 5, 2019

That’s a gross distortion of what he said — Mike H (@mjh08247) September 5, 2019

I certainly did not hear Bernie mention population control. Either he misinterpreted the question or he thought the framework of the question was too stupid. He stuck to his guns regarding women's rights. He should be applauded. — Jay Schneider (@sofarfrome) September 5, 2019

It’s eugenics when the state decides which pregnancies are terminated. Sanders made no such suggestion. Calm yourself, Ms Cupp. — Daniel Curry (@dancurry61) September 5, 2019

He didn’t. He said birth control. — shelly beck (@shellybeck19) September 5, 2019

He said birth control. Listen to the clip. — mcbc (@mcbc) September 5, 2019

That was definitely not how the question was worded. — Brock (@LeoBets1) September 5, 2019

SE…I appreciate you…but that’s NOT what he said. He is talking about contraception. Your tweet stirs up the pot in this case. — Steven Weisman (@Stevew16000) September 5, 2019