‘Gross distortion’: S.E. Cupp roasted for insane attack accusing Bernie Sanders of promoting eugenics
Conservative pundit S.E. Cupp is taking fire after wrongly accusing Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) of promoting eugenics, a grotesque means of shaping the human population by selective breeding.
At Wednesday’s CNN town hall on climate change, a teacher asked Sanders, a presidential candidate, if he would “be courageous enough to discuss” “[e]mpowering women and educating everyone on the need to curb population growth” to help “address climate catastrophe.”
“Well, Martha, the answer is yes,” Senator Sanders replied, as The Hill reports.
“The answer has everything to do with the fact that women in the United States of America, by the way, have a right to control their own bodies, and make reproductive decisions,” he added.
Sanders went on to discuss birth control, mentioning it at least twice, while denouncing the Trump administration’s increasing efforts to force foreign countries to eliminate access to abortion.
“The Mexico City agreement which denies American aid to those organizations around the world that allow women to have abortions or even get involved in birth control to me is totally absurd,” Sanders continued. “So I think, especially in poor countries around the world where women do not necessarily want to have large numbers of babies, and where they can have the opportunity through birth control to control the number of kids they have, is something I very, very strongly support.”
Here’s why Bernie Sanders is talking about birth control at a #ClimateTownHall https://t.co/u9qL17mflS pic.twitter.com/uEZQcPh2Ar
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 5, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Cupp, a CNN host, decided to attack Sanders by falsely claiming he was promoting “eugenics” and abortion.
Let’s just state for the record: talking about needing “population control” through ABORTION for the sake of CLIMATE is talking about EUGENICS. The fact that @BernieSanders is willing to entertain this vile idea is not only disgusting, it should be disqualifying.
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 5, 2019
How do you not say unequivocally “NO” to the question of whether you support the idea of “curbing population growth” through abortion to reduce climate change??? Well, watch. This is apparently how. https://t.co/z5G7PCjJRe
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 5, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Anyone listening to Sanders’ words would know S.E. Cupp is mischaracterizing them.
Here’s how some are responding to S.E. Cupp’s charges:
To be fair he said yes to talking about it the topic and when on to say he supports a woman’s right to control her own body. He didn’t mention climate change and population control.
— Jessica Lynn-Lato (@Jettlynnlato) September 5, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
When I listened to @SenSanders answer, I hear: women should have control over their reproductive rights. And that women in 3rd world countries should have birth control options, supported by US aid.
— Jody Vance (@jodyvance) September 5, 2019
That’s a gross distortion of what he said
— Mike H (@mjh08247) September 5, 2019
I certainly did not hear Bernie mention population control. Either he misinterpreted the question or he thought the framework of the question was too stupid. He stuck to his guns regarding women’s rights. He should be applauded.
— Jay Schneider (@sofarfrome) September 5, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
It’s eugenics when the state decides which pregnancies are terminated. Sanders made no such suggestion. Calm yourself, Ms Cupp.
— Daniel Curry (@dancurry61) September 5, 2019
He didn’t. He said birth control.
— shelly beck (@shellybeck19) September 5, 2019
He said birth control. Listen to the clip.
— mcbc (@mcbc) September 5, 2019
That was definitely not how the question was worded.
— Brock (@LeoBets1) September 5, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
SE…I appreciate you…but that’s NOT what he said. He is talking about contraception. Your tweet stirs up the pot in this case.
— Steven Weisman (@Stevew16000) September 5, 2019
‘Gross distortion’: S.E. Cupp roasted for insane attack accusing Bernie Sanders of promoting eugenics
Conservative pundit S.E. Cupp is taking fire after wrongly accusing Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) of promoting eugenics, a grotesque means of shaping the human population by selective breeding.
At Wednesday's CNN town hall on climate change, a teacher asked Sanders, a presidential candidate, if he would "be courageous enough to discuss" "[e]mpowering women and educating everyone on the need to curb population growth" to help "address climate catastrophe."
Renewable energy surges as power emissions keep rising: UN
Energy from increasingly-competitive renewable sources such as wind and solar has quadrupled globally in just a decade, the United Nations said Thursday, but insatiable demand saw power sector emissions rise 10 percent.
Worldwide investment in renewables since 2009 is on course to hit $2.6 trillion (2.35 trillion euros) by the end of the year, largely driven by "spectacular" falls in the price of solar panels, the UN's annual assessment of green energy trends said.
The world's renewable capacity -- power generated from solar, wind, geothermal and biomass -- rose from 414 gigawatts in 2009 to 1650 gigawatts this year, and renewables now account for 12.9 percent of all electricity generated on Earth.
Breaking Banner
Architect of Trump’s Mideast peace plan leaving Kushner’s White House team
President Donald Trump's architect for the Middle East peace process is leaving the White House to return to the private sector.
Jason Greenblatt, a key member of the White House "peace team" with Jared Kushner, will remain in the administration long enough to launch the political component of a peace plan shortly after the Sept. 17 elections, reported Axios.
"It has been the honor of a lifetime to have worked in the White House for over two and a half years under the leadership of President Trump," Greenblatt said in a statement. "I am incredibly grateful to have been part of a team that drafted a vision for peace. This vision has the potential to vastly improve the lives of millions of Israelis, Palestinians and others in the region."