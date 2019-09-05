Quantcast
‘Gross distortion’: S.E. Cupp roasted for insane attack accusing Bernie Sanders of promoting eugenics

Conservative pundit S.E. Cupp is taking fire after wrongly accusing Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) of promoting eugenics, a grotesque means of shaping the human population by selective breeding.

At Wednesday’s CNN town hall on climate change, a teacher asked Sanders, a presidential candidate, if he would “be courageous enough to discuss” “[e]mpowering women and educating everyone on the need to curb population growth” to help “address climate catastrophe.”

“Well, Martha, the answer is yes,” Senator Sanders replied, as The Hill reports.

“The answer has everything to do with the fact that women in the United States of America, by the way, have a right to control their own bodies, and make reproductive decisions,” he added.

Sanders went on to discuss birth control, mentioning it at least twice, while denouncing the Trump administration’s increasing efforts to force foreign countries to eliminate access to abortion.

“The Mexico City agreement which denies American aid to those organizations around the world that allow women to have abortions or even get involved in birth control to me is totally absurd,” Sanders continued. “So I think, especially in poor countries around the world where women do not necessarily want to have large numbers of babies, and where they can have the opportunity through birth control to control the number of kids they have, is something I very, very strongly support.”

Cupp, a CNN host, decided to attack Sanders by falsely claiming he was promoting “eugenics” and abortion.

Anyone listening to Sanders’ words would know S.E. Cupp is mischaracterizing them.

Here’s how some are responding to S.E. Cupp’s charges:

 

 

