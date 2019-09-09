‘He needs to go’: Congressman blasts Wilbur Ross’ abuse of power to serve Trump’s ‘ego and political fortunes’
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) laid into President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Commerce for his alleged abuse of power to protect President Donald Trump’s Alabama hurricane lies.
“You heard The New York Times now reporting the Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to fire employees at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for tweets contradicting the claim that Hurricane Dorian might hit Alabama,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “What is your reaction to that report?”
“If that story is true … the commerce secretary needs to resign now,” said Himes. “That would be the most blatant use of an official position in the service of the ego and the political fortunes of the president that we have ever seen. And in this case, it is particularly serious because, of course, you know, issues around weather forecasting, ships rely on that, communities rely on that, people make decisions about whether a hurricane is coming or if it is not. By the way, the Commerce Department also provides all of the data on the United States economy, which is used by our businesses, and by people who watch the United States economy.”
“If the commerce secretary is saying, ‘I don’t care what’s true, here is what the president wants,’ he needs to go and he needs to go yesterday,” Himes concluded.
Watch below:
CNN
