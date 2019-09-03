Quantcast
Historical data predicts a recession will hit at the worst possible time for Trump: researcher

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has been rattled by the recent inversion of the Treasury bond yield curve, in which short-term U.S. treasury bonds deliver higher rates of return than long-term bonds.

The reason for the president’s nervousness about this particular economic indicator is because an inverted curve has happened shortly before each of the past seven recessions, which would be very bad for the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.

Jim Bianco, the CEO of economics research firm Bianco Research, has looked at the historical data of yield curve inversions and found that recessions on average occur just over 300 days after the yield curve for 3-month Treasury bonds and 10-year Treasury bonds inverts for 10 consecutive days.

Given the timing of this particular yield curve inversion, Bianco projects that a recession is most likely to hit next April, which is just when the 2020 presidential campaign will be kicking into high gear.

Check out historical data on yield curve inversions and recessions below.

