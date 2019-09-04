House Democrats subpoena DHS for documents on Trump’s offer of pardons in exchange for illegal acts
Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee late Wednesday afternoon issued a subpoena to the Dept. of Homeland Security to obtain evidence of President Donald Trump’s reported promises of pardons in exchange for illegal acts by White House staffers.
Politico’s reporters broke the news:
BREAKING: The Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security for documents relate dto Trump’s alleged offer of pardons.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 4, 2019
Just in: House Judiciary has served a subpoena on DHS for documents relating to Trump’s alleged offers to pardon officials who carry out illegal immigration policies. pic.twitter.com/LNfkAHRdWA
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) September 4, 2019
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
House Democrats subpoena DHS for documents on Trump’s offer of pardons in exchange for illegal acts
Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee late Wednesday afternoon issued a subpoena to the Dept. of Homeland Security to obtain evidence of President Donald Trump's reported promises of pardons in exchange for illegal acts by White House staffers.
Politico's reporters broke the news:
BREAKING: The Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security for documents relate dto Trump's alleged offer of pardons.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 4, 2019
Breaking Banner
‘His ego can’t stand that we know he lied’: Internet ridicules Trump for trying to avoid humiliation with Sharpie map
The internet again questioned the sanity and mental health of President Donald Trump for drawing his own hurricane projection map to justify his misidentification about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama.
Trump's lies generally don't put people's lives in danger, but in the case of the hurricane, Trump's confusion about which states were in the path could have created a problem. The National Weather Service quickly issued a correction, but Trump still doubled down on his mistake, trying to claim he was giving the correct information at the time.
Progressives applaud Sikh MP Dhesi for publicly condemning racism of Boris Johnson and ‘politics of hate’
"In every corner of the globe and certainly here in America, every constituent deserves courageous representatives who could call out hate and bigotry."
A Sikh member of British Parliament won applause from his colleagues and praise from progressives around the world Wednesday when he gave an impassioned speech demanding that Prime Minister Boris Johnson publicly apologize for the racist, xenophobic rhetoric he's spread as the country inches toward a possible exit from the European Union.