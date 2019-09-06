Quantcast
House Dems demand documents showing Trump shamelessly enriching himself by having Pence stay at his hotel

8 mins ago

House Democrats have demanded that the White House hand over documents about President Donald Trump’s efforts to potentially enrich himself by having both American and foreign government officials staying at his own properties.

Trump over the last month has been engulfed by two major controversies that involve using his office to promote his own private business interests: Publicly pushing for next year’s G7 meeting to be held at the Trump National Doral Miami golf course and having Vice President Mike Pence stay at his luxury resort in Ireland, despite the fact that it was a three-hour drive away from the location of his scheduled meeting in Dublin.

Now Politico reports that the Judiciary Committee and Oversight Committee are “demanding significant details” about both incidents, and they’re seeking information from “the White House, the vice president’s office, the Secret Service and Trump’s private companies.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said in a letter to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Secret Service Director James Murray that the House committees need such information to determine whether any impeachable offenses have been committed.

“Potential violations of the Foreign and Domestic Emoluments Clauses of the Constitution are of significant interest and grave concern to the Committee as it considers whether to recommend articles of impeachment,” Nadler wrote.


Trump octuples down on hurricane trutherism with another deranged tweet: ‘Four days of corrupt reporting!’

4 mins ago

September 6, 2019

President Donald Trump simply cannot let his false claims about Hurricane Dorian go.

In an angry Friday morning tweet, the president octupled down on his bogus claim that the hurricane was on track to slam into Alabama as recently as this past Sunday.

"The Fake News Media was fixated on the fact that I properly said, at the beginnings of Hurricane Dorian, that in addition to Florida & other states, Alabama may also be grazed or hit," the president wrote. "They went Crazy, hoping against hope that I made a mistake (which I didn’t)."

The president then proceeded to accuse media outlets who accurately reported on his incorrect statements of being "corrupt."

WATCH: Giuliani exploits 9/11 anniversary to call for ouster of Venezuela’s Maduro in Fox & Friends rant

33 mins ago

September 6, 2019

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani made a connection between the troubles in Venezuela and the "Islamic extremist movement" responsible for 9/11.

Appearing on Fox News to talk about the 9/11 anniversary — a full 5 days before it occurs — the lawyer and Donald Trump defender ranted about Islamic terrorism worldwide before making his comments about the South American country.

Contrasting the 9/11 terror attack with the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Giuliani said the U.S. will always be at war with extremism.

