House Dems demand documents showing Trump shamelessly enriching himself by having Pence stay at his hotel

House Democrats have demanded that the White House hand over documents about President Donald Trump’s efforts to potentially enrich himself by having both American and foreign government officials staying at his own properties.

Trump over the last month has been engulfed by two major controversies that involve using his office to promote his own private business interests: Publicly pushing for next year’s G7 meeting to be held at the Trump National Doral Miami golf course and having Vice President Mike Pence stay at his luxury resort in Ireland, despite the fact that it was a three-hour drive away from the location of his scheduled meeting in Dublin.

Now Politico reports that the Judiciary Committee and Oversight Committee are “demanding significant details” about both incidents, and they’re seeking information from “the White House, the vice president’s office, the Secret Service and Trump’s private companies.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said in a letter to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Secret Service Director James Murray that the House committees need such information to determine whether any impeachable offenses have been committed.

“Potential violations of the Foreign and Domestic Emoluments Clauses of the Constitution are of significant interest and grave concern to the Committee as it considers whether to recommend articles of impeachment,” Nadler wrote.