House Intelligence Committee members told to cut recess short to work on impeachment: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

On Friday, CNN reported that members of the House Intelligence Committee are being told to expect to return to Washington, D.C. in the middle of the scheduled recess.

This comes as Democratic leadership moves to expedite the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump for his conversation about former Vice President Joe Biden with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and his subsequent attempts to lock down his conversations in a system reserved for highly classified intelligence information.

According to NBC News, the committee is hoping to hold another hearing next week.

“We’ll be working through the recess,” Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told reporters on Thursday. “I think the complaint gives us a pretty good roadmap of allegations that we need to investigate.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking: House Intel members told to be prepared to return during recess as Democrats try to wrap up the impeachment inquiry this fall - @mkraju reporting

