House Judiciary Committee approves resolution outlining the scope of an impeachment inquiry

On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee approved a resolution that defines the parameters and scope of a potential impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump — laying the groundwork for Democrats to consolidate their investigations and ultimately vote on whether to impeach the president for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The vote was passed along party lines, with every Democrat on the Judiciary Committee voting in favor of the resolution and every Republican voting in opposition.

This marks the latest indication that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) is serious about advancing impeachment efforts — despite the public reluctance that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has shown to the measure.