Quantcast
Connect with us

House Judiciary Committee approves resolution outlining the scope of an impeachment inquiry

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee approved a resolution that defines the parameters and scope of a potential impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump — laying the groundwork for Democrats to consolidate their investigations and ultimately vote on whether to impeach the president for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The vote was passed along party lines, with every Democrat on the Judiciary Committee voting in favor of the resolution and every Republican voting in opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This marks the latest indication that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) is serious about advancing impeachment efforts — despite the public reluctance that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has shown to the measure.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas GOP lawmaker buried in mockery for suggesting the city of Austin should be dissolved

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

The famously progressive city of Austin has been at war with the GOP-controlled Texas legislature over abortion rights. After Austin awarded a $1-a-year land lease to Planned Parenthood to operate a clinic, the legislature passed a law banning cities from contracting with abortion providers. The city government responded by approving $150,000 in grants to organizations that help women seeking abortions with transportation and lodging costs.

None of this sat well with GOP state Rep. Briscoe Cain, who suggested the legislature should retaliate by abolishing the city government of Austin altogether:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Man praised by Trump for bravery in thwarting mass shooter lied about his actions: police

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

A man who received praise from President Donald Trump earlier this week for his purported role in distracting a mass shooter lied about his actions during the shooting, El Paso police revealed.

ABC News reports that 50-year-old Texas resident Chris Grant received kind words from Trump this week for purportedly drawing the attention of a shooter in an El Paso Walmart last month away from other victims, thus giving them a chance to escape.

"Chris grabbed -- listen to this -- soda bottles, and anything else in front of him, and began hurling them at the gunman, distracting him from the other shoppers and causing the shooter to turn towards Chris and fire at him,” Trump said during a speech at the White House this week. "Chris suffered two very serious gunshot wounds but he is recovering well and we wish him the best."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How the rise of white nationalism is being shaped by population changes in rural America

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

America has been racked by an ugly culture war that was in the makings long before the election of President Donald Trump. That culture war has given rise to extreme right-wing populism, anti-immigrant hysteria, and often outright white nationalist demonstrations — and much of it is concentrated in rural areas. But how did this come about?

Demographic data analyzed by Axios suggests the trends that have spooked segments of the country to racist political causes — and suggests why these causes are ultimately doomed in the long run.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image