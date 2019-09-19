House Judiciary Committee considering vote to hold Corey Lewandowski in contempt of Congress: report

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that the House Judiciary Committee is considering a vote to hold President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in contempt of Congress, after a lengthy hearing on Wednesday in which Lewandowski aggressively attacked members of the committee and admitted that he routinely lies to media outlets.

This development comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told members of her caucus that she supports holding Lewandowski in contempt.

If such a motion were to be introduced and passed, the matter would be referred to the Justice Department, which is unlikely to take criminal action against a former associate of the president.