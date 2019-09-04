Quantcast
Internet blasts ‘petulant brat’ Meghan McCain after she defends AR-15s

Published

48 mins ago

on

“If you’re talking about taking people’s guns from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence,” McCain says.

Meghan McCain is getting blasted for defending assault weapons and telling her co-hosts on “The View” that she won’t live without guns. Her comments come just days after his yet another mass shooting in Texas left seven people dead and on the same day Walmart announced it will stop selling certain types of ammunition and asked customers to not carry guns openly in their stores.

After describing herself as the “chick on the panel that spent most of her break shooting,” McCain said ensuring guns remain legal is “a ground-level issue” for her, as The Daily Beast reported.

“If you’re going to be a gun-grabber, you don’t get my vote, period. We got to have a different conversation,” she announced.

“The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America, by far,” McCain continued. “I was just in the middle of nowhere Wyoming, if you’re talking about taking people’s guns from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence.”

After co-host Joy Behar reminded McCain that assault weapons had been banned for a decade (before Bush 43 decided to not push Congress to renew the ban,) McCain made her stunning declaration.

“I’m not living without guns,” McCain announced. “It’s just that simple!”

The West Texas shooting over the weekend that left seven dead also left 22 injured, including a 17-month old baby.

Many took to social media to blast McCain, causing her name to be the second-highest trending item on Twitter.

