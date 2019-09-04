Internet blasts ‘petulant brat’ Meghan McCain after she defends AR-15s

“If you’re talking about taking people’s guns from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence,” McCain says.

Meghan McCain is getting blasted for defending assault weapons and telling her co-hosts on “The View” that she won’t live without guns. Her comments come just days after his yet another mass shooting in Texas left seven people dead and on the same day Walmart announced it will stop selling certain types of ammunition and asked customers to not carry guns openly in their stores.

After describing herself as the “chick on the panel that spent most of her break shooting,” McCain said ensuring guns remain legal is “a ground-level issue” for her, as The Daily Beast reported.

“If you’re going to be a gun-grabber, you don’t get my vote, period. We got to have a different conversation,” she announced.

“The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America, by far,” McCain continued. “I was just in the middle of nowhere Wyoming, if you’re talking about taking people’s guns from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence.”

Meghan McCain suggests civilians will shoot other Americans if there’s an assault weapons ban: “The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America … if you’re talking about taking people’s guns, there’s going to be a lot of violence.”#walmart pic.twitter.com/b5kmvouE48 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 3, 2019

After co-host Joy Behar reminded McCain that assault weapons had been banned for a decade (before Bush 43 decided to not push Congress to renew the ban,) McCain made her stunning declaration.

“I’m not living without guns,” McCain announced. “It’s just that simple!”

The West Texas shooting over the weekend that left seven dead also left 22 injured, including a 17-month old baby.

Many took to social media to blast McCain, causing her name to be the second-highest trending item on Twitter.

I’m trying to figure out what’s more important: Spoiled Meghan McCain not being able to live without guns; or Dead children not being able to live with them.pic.twitter.com/a79qaYA4YQ — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 3, 2019

Meghan McCain: “The AR-15 is the most popular gun in American. If you take them away, you’re going to have violence.” Thank you, Meghan. This is one of the best arguments for why they should be taken away.#TheView — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) September 3, 2019

Meghan McCain is acting like a petulant brat. A 17 month old was literally just shot in the face and you have the nerve to roll your eyes and complain? https://t.co/gDyf46ouh2 — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 3, 2019

I mean it’s worth all that death so that john McCain’s daughter can have fun? 🦄 right? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 3, 2019

Why is Megan McCain so twisted about defending AR-15 assault style rifles? Follow the money. #NRA pic.twitter.com/2PPzzVynup — Nancy Levine 🌊 (@nancylevine) September 3, 2019

How much protection does a rich famous white woman, who gets chauffeured around everywhere, and lives in safe protected neighborhood need, Meghan McCain? I’m a low income female living alone in a low income neighborhood. I don’t own a gun. #TheView https://t.co/Ji2uWWMxMU — Jaime (@slyladykush) September 3, 2019

”I’m not living without guns.” A baby gets shot in the face by an AR-15 in yet another mass shooting and all Meghan McCain can think about is herself. She’s the poster child for conservative entitlement. pic.twitter.com/6jJ74FOGwi — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 3, 2019

They should make a reality show with Sarah Sanders, Meghan McCain, and Sean Spicer where they go to a deserted island and there are no cameras and they just stay there and no one ever has to hear from those assholes again. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 3, 2019

I f Megan McCain’s baby had a bullet go through her mouth. And that bullet was shot by a man who couldn’t legally purchase that gun except through a loophole, she would understand. Unfortunately Meghan lacks the ability to empathize for anyone but herself. #TheView — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) September 3, 2019