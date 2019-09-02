Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet humiliates Texas governor after he unwittingly makes case for expanded background checks

Published

2 hours ago

on

Following a Sunday press conference by Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott that was widely panned, the name of the shooter who went on a killing spree before being shot by police near Odessa was released and more information about him became available.

With that information in hand, on Sunday, Abbott attempted to make the case that criminals shouldn’t have guns — and unwittingly made the case for expanded background checks that the NRA opposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Twitter, Abbott wrote, “Not only did the Odessa gunman have a criminal history… …he also previously failed a gun purchase background check in Texas… …& he didn’t go thru a background check for the gun he used in Odessa. We must keep guns out of criminals’ hands.”

Twitter commenters were quick to pick up the illogic of Abbott’s tweet, with one writing, “So we agree, background checks for all purchases. No more loopholes for private sales or gun shows.”

That was the general tenor of responses to the Republican governor who signed a bill that made it easier for Texans to carry guns which went into effect on Sunday.

You can see some comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

People killed by Hurricane Dorian are ‘being loaded on flatbed trucks across Abaco’: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He looks down on Wisconsin workers’: Trump ripped for Milwaukee Labor Fest stunt

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign was ridiculed on Twitter on Saturday for how he campaigned at Milwaukee's Labor Fest.

Trump's campaign flew a banner over the event reding "Trump Pence thanks our great American workers!"

The banner urged Wisconsinites to text the campaign.

"Trump sent the message that he looks down on Wisconsin workers by hiring a pilot to fly a banner over #LaborFest in Milwaukee rather than doing anything to actually show up on the ground," tweeted Ben Wikler, the chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

https://twitter.com/benwikler/status/1168635406553931780

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Odessa mass shooting gunman failed background check — but obtained an AR-style rifle anyway

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Monday that the gunman in Saturday's mass shooting in Midland and Odessa had previously failed a gun purchase background check and did not go through a background check to buy the gun used in Saturday's incident.

Abbott's tweet did not say why the 36-year-old Odessa man didn't pass the background check or how he obtained the rifle he used to kill seven people and injure 22 others — including a state trooper and two police officers. The gunman died after a shootout with police outside a Midland movie theater.

Abbott also cited the shooter's criminal history.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image