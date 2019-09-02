Internet humiliates Texas governor after he unwittingly makes case for expanded background checks

Following a Sunday press conference by Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott that was widely panned, the name of the shooter who went on a killing spree before being shot by police near Odessa was released and more information about him became available.

With that information in hand, on Sunday, Abbott attempted to make the case that criminals shouldn’t have guns — and unwittingly made the case for expanded background checks that the NRA opposes.

Taking to Twitter, Abbott wrote, “Not only did the Odessa gunman have a criminal history… …he also previously failed a gun purchase background check in Texas… …& he didn’t go thru a background check for the gun he used in Odessa. We must keep guns out of criminals’ hands.”

Twitter commenters were quick to pick up the illogic of Abbott’s tweet, with one writing, “So we agree, background checks for all purchases. No more loopholes for private sales or gun shows.”

That was the general tenor of responses to the Republican governor who signed a bill that made it easier for Texans to carry guns which went into effect on Sunday.

You can see some comments below:

Not only did the Odessa gunman have a criminal history… …he also previously failed a gun purchase background check in Texas… …& he didn’t go thru a background check for the gun he used in Odessa. We must keep guns out of criminals’ hands. https://t.co/vgrqcHtBtF — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 2, 2019

Then close the loophole for private sales. Anyone wishing to sell a previously owned gun should sell it back to a dealer – then the dealer can conduct a background check and sell it legally. Seems simple. — Modest Molly (@Im_half_awake) September 2, 2019

So what you’re saying is Background Checks work? So let’s make sure that’s a federal requirement for all gun sellers. A Red Flag Law may have also helped in this situation. Let’s encourage @senatemajldr @JohnCornyn @tedcruz to pass these laws. Text CHECKS to 644-33 — JB (@goosenotter) September 2, 2019

YA THINK??? — Miranda Corbell (@MirandaCorbell) September 2, 2019

So we agree, background checks for all purchases. No more loopholes for private sales or gun shows. — Adi Amrany (@AdiAmrany) September 2, 2019

We must help Texans get you out of office. — Jeremy Pond (@JeremyPond) September 2, 2019

Universal background checks it is then! — Minx (@DubbelEntendre) September 2, 2019

So universal background checks & closing loopholes could have stopped him getting a weapon. I agree. That’s a good starting point & one favored by more than 90% of Americans. — Penny Linsenmayer (@PennyLins) September 2, 2019

So we need a national background check system. Thanks for confirming. — BEofM (@SolusBrex) September 2, 2019

So, the problem is Texas allows some gun sales without background checks! — Andrew Lazarus (@AndrewLazarus4) September 2, 2019