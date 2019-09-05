Internet piles on ‘knucklehead’ Ted Cruz for claiming climate change doesn’t affect inland areas

On Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had a snarky response to former Senate challenger and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke discussing his eight-year-old son’s fear that their home would cease to be livable in a climate change worst-case scenario:

Um, El Paso is land-locked. https://t.co/ORXqu5ojCz — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2019

Beto next year in El Paso…. pic.twitter.com/BDWVJ2LyYz — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2019

Several commenters on social media were quick to remind Cruz that rising sea levels are not the only thing climate change causes — and, in fact, that Cruz didn’t even bother to read the chyron he retweeted, which clearly showed O’Rourke was talking about “extreme heat” in the desert around his city:

What a stupid response. Climate change is impacting everywhere, knucklehead — John Weaver (@jwgop) September 5, 2019

Come on, can't you let Ted dunk on beto's kid in peace? — Orange of Species (@toastfuker) September 5, 2019

Did you miss when the landlocked Midwest had catastrophic floods this year? Or do you just not give a shit what happens outside of DC and your fantasy version of Texas? El Paso is no more immune than anywhere else. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) September 5, 2019

The chyron actually SAYS THIS. Reading is not one of Ted's skills, apparently. — Cathy Fracasse (@cmf_egrma) September 5, 2019

Apparently, the Senator from Texas doesn't understand the words "extreme heat". But then again, he is really from Canada. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — MC (@mchayden100) September 5, 2019

Ted Cruz here trying to outdumb the President for the sake of owning the libs. pic.twitter.com/P5qI19wVyP — Tia (@Tia_Arizona) September 5, 2019

You know “uninhabitable” can mean things besides “under water,” yes? Similar to if someone said trump “humiliated you,” it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re talking about how he lied about your dad. They could also be talking about how he called your wife ugly. For instance. — Joe Port 🇺🇸 (@JoePort) September 5, 2019