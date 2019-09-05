Quantcast
Internet piles on ‘knucklehead’ Ted Cruz for claiming climate change doesn’t affect inland areas

1 hour ago

On Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had a snarky response to former Senate challenger and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke discussing his eight-year-old son’s fear that their home would cease to be livable in a climate change worst-case scenario:

Several commenters on social media were quick to remind Cruz that rising sea levels are not the only thing climate change causes — and, in fact, that Cruz didn’t even bother to read the chyron he retweeted, which clearly showed O’Rourke was talking about “extreme heat” in the desert around his city:

