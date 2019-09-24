Quantcast
Internet ruthlessly mocks Trump for tweeting ‘very cool trailer’ about Democrats’ impeachment inquiry

35 mins ago

In response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) coming out in support of an impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump tweeted a hailstorm of furious attacks against Democrats.

One of them, however, was especially over the top: a 90-second video, resembling a movie trailer, splicing together several Democrats calling for impeachment over ominous music:

Commenters on social media ridiculed the stunt, with some even saying that it made impeachment look even more awesome:

