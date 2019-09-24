Internet ruthlessly mocks Trump for tweeting ‘very cool trailer’ about Democrats’ impeachment inquiry

In response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) coming out in support of an impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump tweeted a hailstorm of furious attacks against Democrats.

One of them, however, was especially over the top: a 90-second video, resembling a movie trailer, splicing together several Democrats calling for impeachment over ominous music:

Commenters on social media ridiculed the stunt, with some even saying that it made impeachment look even more awesome:

Like, I watched this and got even more amped up. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 24, 2019

You’re making Antonio Brown’s meltdown on Twitter look normal. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 24, 2019

Is he on a green screen in the last section? This editing sucks man. — eric curtin (@dubstep4dads) September 24, 2019

Right on target for the expected Meltdown 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gfFieLCRAG — LynnZ (@ZemanLynnZ) September 24, 2019

I am starting to think that @realDonaldTrump has bought a ton of Twitter stock. — Darryl Silver (@silveraa) September 24, 2019

45, you are pathetic! You are a lying, angry, bigoted, homophobic, misogynistic, xenophobic and science-denying narcissistic idiot that blames everyone else for everything. — Joel Denver (@jdenver) September 24, 2019

Donald Trump just tweeted out a video of Democrats appropriately calling for his impeachment with what sounds like the soundtrack of the Halloween film franchise in the background. Forget the criminality, I just want to impeach him for his stupidity. — Alex Desormiers ✡️ (@AlexDesormiers) September 24, 2019