Internet ruthlessly mocks Trump for tweeting ‘very cool trailer’ about Democrats’ impeachment inquiry
In response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) coming out in support of an impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump tweeted a hailstorm of furious attacks against Democrats.
One of them, however, was especially over the top: a 90-second video, resembling a movie trailer, splicing together several Democrats calling for impeachment over ominous music:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019
Commenters on social media ridiculed the stunt, with some even saying that it made impeachment look even more awesome:
Like, I watched this and got even more amped up.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 24, 2019
You’re making Antonio Brown’s meltdown on Twitter look normal.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 24, 2019
Is he on a green screen in the last section? This editing sucks man.
— eric curtin (@dubstep4dads) September 24, 2019
Right on target for the expected Meltdown 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gfFieLCRAG
— LynnZ (@ZemanLynnZ) September 24, 2019
— medit8now (@medit8now) September 24, 2019
I am starting to think that @realDonaldTrump has bought a ton of Twitter stock.
— Darryl Silver (@silveraa) September 24, 2019
45, you are pathetic! You are a lying, angry, bigoted, homophobic, misogynistic, xenophobic and science-denying narcissistic idiot that blames everyone else for everything.
— Joel Denver (@jdenver) September 24, 2019
Donald Trump just tweeted out a video of Democrats appropriately calling for his impeachment with what sounds like the soundtrack of the Halloween film franchise in the background.
Forget the criminality, I just want to impeach him for his stupidity.
— Alex Desormiers ✡️ (@AlexDesormiers) September 24, 2019