John Bolton’s PAC hands out $50K to vulnerable Republicans after being ousted by Trump

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton is getting back into Republican politics only days after being ousted by President Donald Trump.

“BoltonPAC is back in operation,” Byron York of the Washington Examiner reported on Friday.

York posted an image of a press release from the Political Action Committee.

Bolton announced he would be giving $10,000 each to five Republican incumbents facing tough re-elections in 2020.

The senators who will be receiving the funds are Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).

The two members of the House receiving money are Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY).