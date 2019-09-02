John Test Do not edit
Trump aide who dished on president calling daughter overweight set to make millions for a tell-all book
According to a report at Axios, Donald Trump's fired personal secretary, Madeleine Westerhout, is in line to reap a large advance and possibly millions in royalties if she agrees to write a tell-all book about life in in the Oval Office under the president.
Westerhout, who was ousted for gossiping about Trump's relationship with his children and his eating habits -- among other things -- is reportedly being courted by big-name publishers looking at a blockbuster insider's look at how Trump operates when out of sight fo the press.
WATCH: Woman refuses to let interracial couple get married at her venue because it’s against her ‘Christian beliefs’
A white woman was caught on camera over the weekend saying that the wedding venue she manages will not marry interracial or LGBT couples because it goes against her "Christian beliefs."
Deep South Voice reports that a manager Boone’s Camp Event Hall in Boonville, Mississippi told LaKambria Welch this past weekend that her brother and his fiance would not be able to get married at the venue because it has a policy against hosting "mixed" marriages.
Hong Kong students boycott classes as China warns ‘end is coming’
Thousands of black-clad students rallied in central Hong Kong Monday at the start of a two-week university boycott, piling pressure on the city's leaders to resolve months of increasingly violent anti-government protests that show no sign of easing.
Students have been the backbone of opposition to government plans to allow extraditions to China, a movement that has morphed into wider protests against the Beijing-backed territory's unelected leadership.
Hundreds have been arrested in violent clashes with police, and an increasingly shrill Beijing has labelled protesters "terrorists", with an editorial by China's state news agency Sunday warning "the end is coming".