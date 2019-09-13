Judge reinstates Seth Rich’s family’s lawsuit against Fox News, citing its ‘campaign of emotional torture’
This Friday, an appeals court reinstated a 2017 lawsuit filed against Fox News by the parents of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich. According to the Rich family, Fox pushed unverified claims about his murder and disseminated conspiracy theories suggesting his murder was linked to DNC emails released by Wikileaks during the 2016 election, Law & Crime reports.
Joel and Mary Rich say the resulting right-wing media complex’s obsession with their son’s murder caused them “emotional distress.”
Fox News retracted its initial story on Rich’s murder one week after it was published in May of 2017, saying it “was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny.”
Last year, the lawsuit was thrown out by a lower court judge who said it failed to “adequately allege essential elements of the causes of action asserted.” But this Friday, a panel of federal appeals court judges in New York said that throwing out the lawsuit was the wrong decision.
“The Riches’ complaint plausibly alleges enough facts to state a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress — for extreme and outrageous conduct by [Fox News],” the judges wrote. “We have no trouble concluding that — taking their allegations as true — the Riches plausibly alleged what amounted to a campaign of emotional torture.”
In a statement responding to the ruling, Fox News continued to insist that their coverage of Rich’s murder wasn’t misleading.
“The court’s ruling today permits Mr. and Mrs. Rich to proceed with discovery to determine whether there is a factual basis for their claims against FOX News,” the statement read. “And while we extend the Rich family our deepest condolences for their loss, we believe that discovery will demonstrate that FOX News did not engage in conduct that will support the Riches’ claims. We will be evaluating our next legal steps.”
In July of 2016, the 27-year-old staffer was shot and killed in Washington D.C. near his home. Police have ruled his murder to be the result of a botched robbery and have found no evidence that his killing was linked to the release of DNC emails.
Lawyers say it is ‘clear’ grand jury has not indicted Andrew McCabe
Attorneys for former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe are urging federal prosecutors to drop the case against him, saying it is “clear” the grand jury refused to indict him. McCabe has been a target of President Donald Trump and some believe the attempt to prosecute him is political, or an effort to go after the president’s political enemies.
Noting that both The New York Times and the Washington Post “published stories suggesting that the grand jury may have declined to vote in favor of charges,” McCabe’s attorney writes “the only fair and just result is for you to accept the grand jury’s decision and end these proceedings.”
Breaking Banner
Trump finds his target: Andrew McCabe facing possible indictment
One of the most dramatic moments during Attorney General William Barr's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee last spring was an exchange between him and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., about whether he had ever been asked by Trump or anyone in the White House to investigate someone. Barr's reply was one of the few times the extremely self-assured Trump lieutenant appeared to be rattled:
He said, “I’m trying to grapple with the word ‘suggest,’ I mean there have been discussions of, of matters out there that uh ... they have not asked me to open an investigation.” When Harris then asked whether the White House had hinted at an investigation, Barr said, “I don’t know.”
ABC airs unhinged GOP attack comparing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the murderous Khmer Rouge regime
Although Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and his ally, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, describe themselves as “democratic socialists,” their political inspiration doesn’t come from Vladimir Lenin, Fidel Castro or Mao Tse Tung but rather, from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal, President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society and the modern-day governments of Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In other words, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are much more capitalist than they are socialist. But when it comes to hysterical fear-mongering over Ocasio-Cortez, far-right Republicans never let facts get in the way — and an unhinged new GOP attack ad is comparing AOC to the murderous Khmer Rouge of Cambodia.