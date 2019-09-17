Judiciary Democrats schedule Trump ‘corruption’ hearing on ’emoluments and profiting off the presidency’

The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a “corruption” hearing on President Donald Trump’s business practices.

The committee on Tuesday, which is controlled by Democrats, posted a notification about the hearing on its website.

The hearing is titled “Presidential Corruption: Emoluments and Profiting Off the Presidency.” It is scheduled for Sept. 23 at 2 pm. A witness list was not immediately available.

Trump’s opponents have argued that he has violated the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution by profiting off foreign dignitaries who visit his hotels and restaurants.

Earlier this week, an appeals court in New York reinstated an Emoluments Clause case against the president.

“The complaint sufficiently alleges that plaintiffs compete directly with Trump establishments and that the president’s allegedly illegal acts favor plaintiffs’ competitors,” the court’s 2-1 ruling stated.