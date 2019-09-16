Quantcast
Justin Amash rips Trump for taking ‘orders’ from Saudi Arabia

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) blasted President Donald Trump for taking “orders” from Saudi Arabia as he threatened a military strike against Iran.

The Republican-turned-independent lawmaker called on Congress to determine what response was necessary to an alleged attack on oil production facilities in the Saudi Arabia, after the president warned the U.S. military was “locked and loaded” and awaiting further instruction from the kingdom.

“Under our Constitution, the power to commence war lies with Congress, not the president and certainly not Saudi Arabia,” Amash tweeted. “We don’t take orders from foreign powers.”


