‘Keep that nasty black thing under control’: 8-year-old girl scared to go outside after horrific racist threat

On August 23, a family in Canton, Illinois got an anonymous letter in the mail threatening their 8-year-old child with racist and derogatory language, CIProud.com reports.

The child, identified as Audrey Harvey, is of mixed-race heritage.

“You better keep that nasty black thing under control otherwise you just might find it in a ditch somewhere. Nothing but garbage ALL of YOU! Get out of this neighborhood. You are nothing [but] trash,” the letter read, adding that it would be the family’s “1st warning.”

Speaking to CIProud, Leona Heller said that now her great-granddaughter is scared to go outside and play.

“When I opened it and I seen the letter I got really mad [and] angry and I just wanted to go around and knock on everyone’s door and find out where this letter came from,” Heller said. “What right do you have to say this to my grand daughter?”

Canton police are now investigating, but they warned that finding the culprit won’t be so easy, as other more serious crimes need to be investigated first.

“This is one of those things that will have to wait its turn, unfortunately,” public information officer Edward Glad said. “Fingerprinting is not an easy thing to do. It takes a while to track down anything in the system that might match up to it.”

Watch CLProud’s report on the story below: