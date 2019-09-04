‘Keep that nasty black thing under control’: 8-year-old girl scared to go outside after horrific racist threat
On August 23, a family in Canton, Illinois got an anonymous letter in the mail threatening their 8-year-old child with racist and derogatory language, CIProud.com reports.
The child, identified as Audrey Harvey, is of mixed-race heritage.
“You better keep that nasty black thing under control otherwise you just might find it in a ditch somewhere. Nothing but garbage ALL of YOU! Get out of this neighborhood. You are nothing [but] trash,” the letter read, adding that it would be the family’s “1st warning.”
Speaking to CIProud, Leona Heller said that now her great-granddaughter is scared to go outside and play.
“When I opened it and I seen the letter I got really mad [and] angry and I just wanted to go around and knock on everyone’s door and find out where this letter came from,” Heller said. “What right do you have to say this to my grand daughter?”
Canton police are now investigating, but they warned that finding the culprit won’t be so easy, as other more serious crimes need to be investigated first.
“This is one of those things that will have to wait its turn, unfortunately,” public information officer Edward Glad said. “Fingerprinting is not an easy thing to do. It takes a while to track down anything in the system that might match up to it.”
Watch CLProud’s report on the story below:
Google fined $170 million for sharing YouTube data on children
Google agreed to pay a $170 million fine to settle charges that it illegally collected and shared data from children on its YouTube video service without consent of parents, US officials announced Wednesday.
The settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and the New York state Attorney General is the largest amount in a case involving the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, a 1998 federal law.
"YouTube touted its popularity with children to prospective corporate clients," said FTC chairman Joe Simons.
"Yet when it came to complying with COPPA, the company refused to acknowledge that portions of its platform were clearly directed to kids. There's no excuse for YouTube's violations of the law."
Trump’s hardcore fans crave ‘chaos’ and think ‘society should be burned to the ground’: political scientists
A widely lauded new study from three political scientists has found that the people who are most strongly attracted to President Donald Trump are fueled by "chaos" and tend to believe that "society should be burned to the ground."
The study, which was cited in the latest column from the New York Times' Thomas Edsall, found that social media websites have allowed angry conspiracy theorists to gain mass audiences, whereas in the past they have been relegated to the fringes of political discourse.