Kellyanne Conway compares Trump to Nixon as House panel considers impeachment investigation
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Thursday didn’t rule out President Donald Trump naming Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to serve as his new national security advisor, noting that former President Richard Nixon’s national security advisor had also served as his secretary of state at the same time.
“I believe Secretary of State Pompeo is doing an excellent job over at State and that he will, of course, have input into who the next [National Security Council] head is as well. There are many people of diverse backgrounds, all solid candidates, I know first-hand the president is considering for that position,” Conway said during an interview on Fox News.
But Conway refused to name anyone in particular. “In the end, it’s his foreign policy national security agenda that needs to be executed and implemented. This president has been transparent and successful in terms of communicating directly with the public what he sees as bad actors around the world that he met with.”
Conway was also asked if Pompeo was being considered.
“That’s something that Presidents Nixon and Ford did with Henry Kissinger, of course,” Conway responded. “It wouldn’t be unprecedented… Clearly the Secretary of State has the president’s ear and his trust and has been making great strides in implementing the president’s agenda around the globe and he will continue to be a very important strong voice here as America’s top diplomat.”
Conway’s comments came as the House Judiciary Committee was holding a hearing to define the rules of the panel’s impeachment investigation.
Watch video below:
Breaking Banner
Trump regularly trashes Don Jr’s Fox News appearances: ‘He doesn’t know what he’s doing!’
President Donald Trump notoriously spends hours a day watching Fox News -- and, as The Atlantic's McKay Coppins reports, he regularly offers criticism of his own children whenever they appear on the network.
One former White House aide tells Coppins that the president generally gives first daughter Ivanka Trump rave reviews when she goes on Fox, although he's not nearly as enthusiastic about Donald Trump Jr., who often gets mixed reviews for his appearances.
Breaking Banner
House Judiciary Committee approves resolution outlining the scope of an impeachment inquiry
On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee approved a resolution that defines the parameters and scope of a potential impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump — laying the groundwork for Democrats to consolidate their investigations and ultimately vote on whether to impeach the president for high crimes and misdemeanors.
The vote was passed along party lines, with every Democrat on the Judiciary Committee voting in favor of the resolution and every Republican voting in opposition.
This marks the latest indication that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) is serious about advancing impeachment efforts — despite the public reluctance that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has shown to the measure.
Hearing audience groans as GOP’s Matt Gaetz rants about ‘low-T’ impeachment inquiry
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) drew groans as he tried to defend President Donald Trump from the threat of impeachment in a House Judiciary Committee hearing.
Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) announced Thursday the committee was investigating whether to recommend articles of impeachment, although he set aside debate over the "nomenclature" of what to call the constitutional process, and Gaetz complained the inquiry was a waste of time.
"If we zoom out a little bit and ask ourselves why we're here, it may be important to note that throughout all of the majority's theatrics, they have failed to move the needle at all when it comes to the people of this country," Gaetz said.