Kentucky GOP state senator hosting catered picnic for everyone ‘bullied’ by pro-Trump governor

Kentucky state Sen. Dan Seum, a Republican, has announced a catered event at his house for all groups who feel “bullied” by Gov. Matt Bevin, including teachers, judges, and politicians.
“Any elected official is welcome, too … except for one,” said Seum, who crossed party lines in July to endorse Democratic state Attorney General Andy Beshear in the 2019 gubernatorial election. “Because when you insult my family and you insult me personally, then you’re not welcome.”
Seum is one of many lawmakers in both parties who has been slighted by Bevin, who called his marijuana legalization bill “delusional.”
The governor, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, is legendary for his petty feuds. He has claimed that striking teachers are responsible for child molestation and that they only protested his pension cuts to get the day off work, sparking outrage around the state. He blocked Beshear from hiring outside counsel to sue opioid manufacturers, and gloated about it. He even picked a fight with his own lieutenant governor, a prominent Tea Party activist, over her staff — and booted her off his re-election ticket.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.