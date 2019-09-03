Kentucky GOP state senator hosting catered picnic for everyone ‘bullied’ by pro-Trump governor

Kentucky state Sen. Dan Seum, a Republican, has announced a catered event at his house for all groups who feel “bullied” by Gov. Matt Bevin, including teachers, judges, and politicians.

“Any elected official is welcome, too … except for one,” said Seum, who crossed party lines in July to endorse Democratic state Attorney General Andy Beshear in the 2019 gubernatorial election. “Because when you insult my family and you insult me personally, then you’re not welcome.”

Seum is one of many lawmakers in both parties who has been slighted by Bevin, who called his marijuana legalization bill “delusional.”

The governor, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, is legendary for his petty feuds. He has claimed that striking teachers are responsible for child molestation and that they only protested his pension cuts to get the day off work, sparking outrage around the state. He blocked Beshear from hiring outside counsel to sue opioid manufacturers, and gloated about it. He even picked a fight with his own lieutenant governor, a prominent Tea Party activist, over her staff — and booted her off his re-election ticket.