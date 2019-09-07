Kentucky voters claim they’ll stick with #MoscowMitch regardless of his corruption: report

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had a disastrous summer.
Democrats successfully recruited former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper to abandon his presidential bid and run for U.S. Senate against Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO).
Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) announced his retirement at the end of August, resulting in the state having two U.S. Senate races in 2020 — giving Democrats the opportunity to sweep the former Confederate state.
That was not the only bad news for McConnell.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is also in danger of losing in 2020 after her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
And President Donald Trump’s unpopularity is dragging down Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) — giving Democrats yet another pickup opportunity.
Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) are also facing difficult paths for re-election.
While Republicans may lose control of the Senate in 2020, McConnell himself will likely get re-elected, NPR reported Saturday.
NPR spoke with voters in the Bluegrass State who are still backing McConnell.
Retired teacher DeRonda Smith told NPR that election security is important, but wouldn’t impact her vote.
“I don’t think it’s really a driving issue, I just think it’s a very big safety concern,” Smith said.
“When Trump decided to run, I wasn’t a Democrat anymore. I’m a Republican,” Jim Hamilton of Pikekville said.
But McConnell’s critics in Kentucky plan to continue branding the majority leader as “Moscow Mitch” — a nickname the Republican leader hates.
Christina Trosper, a Democrat, has a “Say Nyet to Moscow Mitch.”
“As a lifelong Kentuckian, I think it’s time — we gave him his chance, he got in power, he got into his leadership position and he’s turned his back on the hardworking people in this state,” Trosper explained.
