‘Loser’: Liz Cheney and Rand Paul battle each other with white hot hate in unseemly fight for Trump’s love

A dispute between Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) devolved into name-calling on Thursday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Cheney took exception to Paul’s not-so-subtle dig at Cheney and the “neocon” desire for “endless war” after President Donald Trump accepted the resignation of National Security Adviser John Bolton.

I agree! Why do some neocons continue to advocate for endless wars? I stand with @realdonaldtrump on ending wars. Let’s focus on America First, not Afghanistan!https://t.co/fyBUbb8Fgf — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 11, 2019

I stand with @realDonaldTrump and our men and women in uniform who will never surrender to terrorists, unlike @RandPaul, who seems to have forgotten that today is 9/11. https://t.co/P0Ok2w48d5 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 12, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Cheney fired back that she would “never surrender to terrorists, unlike” Paul.

Paul then accused Cheney of “NeverTrump warmongering.”

Hi @Liz_Cheney, President @realDonaldTrump hears all your NeverTrump warmongering. We all see your pro-Bolton blather. I’m just grateful for a president who, unlike you, supports stopping these endless wars. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

In an appearance on CNN, Paul said Cheney and her father are “never Trumpers” who are part of the “foreign policy swamp that has been trying to undermine President Trump.”

Soon after Paul’s CNN appearance, Cheney fired another shot on Twitter.

Hi @RandPaul I know the 2016 race was painful for you since you were such a big loser (then & now) with a dismal 4.5% in Iowa. No surprise since your motto seems to be “Terrorists First, America Second.” Here’s a TBT courtesy of @realDonaldTrump. No truer words were ever spoken https://t.co/7MIM31ZuKl — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 12, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

“I know the 2016 race was painful for you since you were such a big loser (then & now),” she wrote.