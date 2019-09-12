Quantcast
‘Loser’: Liz Cheney and Rand Paul battle each other with white hot hate in unseemly fight for Trump’s love

Published

1 min ago

on

A dispute between Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) devolved into name-calling on Thursday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Cheney took exception to Paul’s not-so-subtle dig at Cheney and the “neocon” desire for “endless war” after President Donald Trump accepted the resignation of National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Cheney fired back that she would “never surrender to terrorists, unlike” Paul.

Paul then accused Cheney of “NeverTrump warmongering.”

In an appearance on CNN, Paul said Cheney and her father are “never Trumpers” who are part of the “foreign policy swamp that has been trying to undermine President Trump.”

Soon after Paul’s CNN appearance, Cheney fired another shot on Twitter.

“I know the 2016 race was painful for you since you were such a big loser (then & now),” she wrote.


Black man singled out by Trump as ‘my African-American’ bails on GOP over president’s racism

Published

53 mins ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

A black Republican who attended a Trump rally in 2016 and was infamously praised by then-candidate Donald Trump as "my African American" has left the GOP.

In an interview with PBS News, conservative Gregory Cheadle says that he has now become an independent because of how Trump has infected his former party with his brand of toxic racism.

Republicans facing ‘a five-alarm fire’ in suburban districts they’ll need in 2020

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

Republicans won a narrow victory in Tuesday's special election in North Carolina, but their chances of retaking the House next year look bleak.

More than a dozen GOP lawmakers are retiring as President Donald Trump's unpopularity sinks even lower, with a possible recession on the horizon, and Republicans are headed into their annual retreat in a gloomy mood, reported Politico.

“I see an easy path for 12 pickup seats," said Rep. Mark Meadow (R-NC), head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. "It’s the last six that will be tough, and that actually runs through California. If we don’t pick up any in California, it will be virtually impossible.”

Winery quickly changes its tune after facing a backlash for denying service to same-sex couples

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

Dezanea Reyes and her fiancée Alex Biddle hoped to get married at Viaggio Winery in Lodi, California. But when they tried to book the venue, they got a disturbing response from the owner, reports KCRA.

"While Viaggio Winery welcomes your business, we have never hosted a same-sex marriage,” the owner, Teri Lawrence, told them in an email. He added that he has “a very strong personal religious belief regarding marriage, which is for marriage to be between heterosexual couples only.”

