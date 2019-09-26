Majority of Americans support impeachment over Ukraine charges – including one third of Republicans
Poll taken before bombshell documents made public
The tide is turning fast against President Donald Trump. A solid majority of Americans support impeaching the President of the United States over the charges in the whistleblower’s complaint, according to a just-published YouGov poll taken two days ago – before explosive documents, including the telephone call readout, or “transcript,” and the actual unclassified whistleblower’s complaint were made public over the past 30 or so hours.
55% of Americans support impeaching President Trump, 26% oppose, and 19% don’t know.
“If President Donald Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine in order to incentivize the country’s officials to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, would you support or oppose impeachment?”
2805 U.S. adults were questioned on September 24, YouGov reports.
Related: Trump Suggests Whistleblower Should Be Executed – Legal Experts Warn It’s ‘Obstruction’ and ‘Intimidating a Witness’
The majority of Democrats (76%), the majority of independents (51%), and one third (32%) of Republicans all said they would support impeachment when asked that question.
Wow. New YouGov poll on impeachment over Ukraine scandal shows support from 76% of Democrats and 51% of independents…but the number that should scare the hell out of Trump & the GOP is that it’s also supported by 32% of Republicans. https://t.co/HDwzUSGu6I pic.twitter.com/AJmgEi7Sb0
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 26, 2019
Michael Cohen has Ukraine info he wants to reveal to Congress: Lanny Davis
In a radio interview with Rick Ungar, Michael Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis indicated the former "fixer" to President Donald Trump has information on Ukraine and he's ready to talk.
“[Cohen] should be a key witness the way John Dean was to translate this criminal behavior,” Davis told Ungar on his Thursday show. The reference was to the notorious Nixon White House Counsel who became famous for coming forward about wrongdoing. “Michael now becomes a crucial witness as this process unfolds.”
Breaking Banner
Nicolle Wallace worries Trump’s ‘unavoidably obvious’ paranoia is like final days of Nixon
President Donald Trump is gripped by paranoia as more details emerge in the whistleblower scandal over the president allegedly extorting a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, according to an MSNBC anchor.
"A single individual has accomplished what the dozens of prosecutors and investigators who worked on Robert Mueller’s 23-month-long investigation never managed to do: focus the attention of Congress and the public on allegations of gross misconduct on the part of Donald Trump in carrying out the nation’s foreign policy, including an attempt by the president to get a foreign government to provide dirt on a political rival," MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace reported. "Today we saw for the very first time the whistle-blower’s complaint, stunning in detail and devastating in substance."
Russian businessmen who helped Giuliani contact Ukrainians donated over $300K to pro-Trump PAC: report
Two Russian businessmen made a six-figure contribution to a prominent pro-Trump political group during the summer of last year. The men also happened to serve as intermediaries between top Ukrainian officials and Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the Daily Beast reports.
Since the funding source for the contribution remains a mystery, the Daily Beast looked into the real estate deals of the businessmen, identified as Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. While the two worked to uncover alleged evidence of Biden-related corruption for Giuliani, they were also running a company called Global Energy Producers, which sought to capitalize on Trump's energy policies. Speaking to the Daily Beast, a Russian energy executive said the pair bragged about their connections to the Trump administration and the benefits that would come as a result.