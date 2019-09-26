Majority of Americans support impeachment over Ukraine charges – including one third of Republicans

Poll taken before bombshell documents made public

The tide is turning fast against President Donald Trump. A solid majority of Americans support impeaching the President of the United States over the charges in the whistleblower’s complaint, according to a just-published YouGov poll taken two days ago – before explosive documents, including the telephone call readout, or “transcript,” and the actual unclassified whistleblower’s complaint were made public over the past 30 or so hours.

55% of Americans support impeaching President Trump, 26% oppose, and 19% don’t know.

“If President Donald Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine in order to incentivize the country’s officials to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, would you support or oppose impeachment?”

2805 U.S. adults were questioned on September 24, YouGov reports.

The majority of Democrats (76%), the majority of independents (51%), and one third (32%) of Republicans all said they would support impeachment when asked that question.

Wow. New YouGov poll on impeachment over Ukraine scandal shows support from 76% of Democrats and 51% of independents…but the number that should scare the hell out of Trump & the GOP is that it’s also supported by 32% of Republicans. https://t.co/HDwzUSGu6I pic.twitter.com/AJmgEi7Sb0 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 26, 2019