Man praised by Trump for bravery in thwarting mass shooter lied about his actions: police

A man who received praise from President Donald Trump earlier this week for his purported role in distracting a mass shooter lied about his actions during the shooting, El Paso police revealed.
ABC News reports that 50-year-old Texas resident Chris Grant received kind words from Trump this week for purportedly drawing the attention of a shooter in an El Paso Walmart last month away from other victims, thus giving them a chance to escape.
“Chris grabbed — listen to this — soda bottles, and anything else in front of him, and began hurling them at the gunman, distracting him from the other shoppers and causing the shooter to turn towards Chris and fire at him,” Trump said during a speech at the White House this week. “Chris suffered two very serious gunshot wounds but he is recovering well and we wish him the best.”
However, El Paso cops reviewed security camera footage of the Walmart shooting and concluded that Grant did nothing of the sort.
“[His actions] were basically human instincts, survival instincts but they were not heroic or as he described,” police spokesman Enrique Carillo told ABC News, although he would not elaborate on what Grant actually did during the shooting.
