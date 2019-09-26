Marvel’s Kevin Feige to produce new ‘Star Wars’ film
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will develop a new “Star Wars” as part of the franchise’s next wave of projects, The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday.
Feige joins the Lucasfilm team as studio president Kathleen Kennedy prepares for the new chapter of films set in the “Star Wars” universe, the Reporter said.
“We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on,” Alan Horn, the co-chairman and chief creative officer of Walt Disney Studios, which owns both Marvel and Lucasfilm, told the publication.
“Kathy is pursuing a new era in ‘Star Wars’ storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work… together.”
Feige, who is widely credited with the phenomenal boom in comic book movies of the past decade, produced all 22 movies in the “Avengers” franchise.
In July, superhero blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” — the final instalment — became the biggest movie of all time, ending the 10-year reign of James Cameron’s “Avatar.”
“Endgame” took in $2.7902 billion globally since its April release, versus $2.7897 billion for “Avatar,” including its original theatrical run in 2009 and various re-releases.
In addition to the new “Star Wars” film, Feige will oversee Marvel’s upcoming host of movies and television shows featuring popular “Avengers” characters, as well as new Marvel franchises acquired by Disney in its purchase of 21st Century Fox, including the popular “X-Men.”
© 2019 AFP
Clerics force cancellation of Beirut gay pride opening
The opening concert of Beirut gay pride week was cancelled under pressure from religious institutions in Lebanon, organizers said.
Members of the LGBT community enjoy comparatively more freedom in Lebanon than in most other Middle East countries but still have no rights and face constant harassment.
The first gay pride event in Beirut was held in 2017 but consisted mostly of conferences and workshops, whereas the opening of this year's edition was due to be a concert at on of the capital's best known venues.
"Religious institutions called for the cancellation of the concert, linking it to the promotion of same-sex marriage and associating it to debauchery and immorality," Beirut Pride said in a statement late Wednesday.
UAE astronaut makes history as first Arab aboard ISS
An Emirati has made history as the first Arab to reach the International Space Station, after blasting off from Kazakhstan.
The Russian spacecraft carrying Hazzaa al-Mansoori of the United Arab Emirates, who was accompanied by Russia's Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, docked Wednesday after a six-hour trip.
The three "entered the orbiting lab and joined six of their station crewmates for a joyful crew greeting ceremony today," NASA tweeted.AFP / VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO The Soyuz rocket carrying three crew members of the International Space Station blasts off
A video shows the new arrivals entering head first through a hatch to join their grinning colleagues, who welcomed them with floating hugs.
Five years on, 43 missing students still haunt Mexico
Five years ago Thursday, 43 students in southern Mexico who were on their way to a protest were detained by corrupt police who handed them over to drug-cartel hitmen.
Then they disappeared without a trace.
Half a decade later, Mexico is still haunted by "the 43," a case that drew international condemnation and stained the government of ex-president Enrique Pena Nieto.
The investigation has been marred by allegations of official incompetence or even corruption. Misconduct -- especially the use of torture to extract supposed confessions -- has resulted in the release of 77 detainees, including the main suspect earlier this month.