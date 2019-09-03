McConnell: Democrats ‘can whine’ but Republicans ‘absolutely’ will fill any Supreme Court opening during election
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is once again putting a new spin on his highly-controversial (and some would say, un-American) decision to refuse to allow President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, to even receive a confirmation hearing, much less a vote, by the Senate.
And he’s now promising he will abandon his initial reason, claiming in 2016 it was nearing a presidential election and “the people” should effectively vote on the nominee by deciding which president they want nominating the next SCOTUS justice.
Now McConnell is promising Republicans will “absolutely” confirm any Supreme Court nominee President Donald Trump announces, despite being close to a presidential election year, with both parties’ campaigns aggressively underway.
McConnell, as The Hill reports, on Tuesday told right wing pundit Hugh Hewitt he will go ahead and ensure Trump’s next SCOTUS nominee, if there is one, gets confirmed – despite being an election year.
The Senate Majority leader also launched a shot across the bow at Democrats, saying “they can whine about this all day long.”
