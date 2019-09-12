Quantcast
Connect with us

Mom sentenced to 12 years for selling $31 worth of pot jailed again for unpaid court fees

Published

1 min ago

on

An Oklahoma woman who received a 12-year prison sentence for selling $31 worth of marijuana to a police informant was jailed again this week over unpaid court fees.

The Washington Post reports that 34-year-old mother of six Patricia Spottedcrow was arrested for selling marijuana to an undercover informant back in 2010 when she was living with her mother in the small town of Kingfisher, Oklahoma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fact that selling the marijuana was her first offense, she received a surprisingly harsh sentence of 12 years in jail. Local reporting from the Tulsa World newspaper drew attention to her case and sparked outrage that led to her being released from jail early.

This week, however, she found herself back in the clutches of the criminal justice system because she had not been able to afford the court fees that piled up during the lengthy legal battle over her case.

“Spottedcrow still owed thousands in court fees that she struggled to pay, since her felony conviction made it difficult to find a job,” the Post reports. “Notices about overdue payments piled up, with late fees accumulating on top of the original fines. On Monday, the 34-year-old was arrested on a bench warrant that required her to stay in jail until she could come up with $1,139.90 in overdue fees, which she didn’t have.”

The story has a somewhat happy ending, however, as local news station KFOR reports that anonymous donors paid off her court fees. She has since been released.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mom sentenced to 12 years for selling $31 worth of pot jailed again for unpaid court fees

Published

1 min ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

An Oklahoma woman who received a 12-year prison sentence for selling $31 worth of marijuana to a police informant was jailed again this week over unpaid court fees.

The Washington Post reports that 34-year-old mother of six Patricia Spottedcrow was arrested for selling marijuana to an undercover informant back in 2010 when she was living with her mother in the small town of Kingfisher, Oklahoma.

Despite the fact that selling the marijuana was her first offense, she received a surprisingly harsh sentence of 12 years in jail. Local reporting from the Tulsa World newspaper drew attention to her case and sparked outrage that led to her being released from jail early.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Gay couple sues Trump administration for denying birthright citizenship to their daughter

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that a gay couple is suing the Trump administration for denying birthright citizenship to their daughter.

Adiel and Roee Kiviti, two men living in Los Angeles, had their daughter Kessem’s citizenship status first flagged last spring. She was born to a surrogate in Canada — and although she has two American dads and therefore should be considered a U.S. citizen under the Fourteenth Amendment, passport officials have claimed — in accordance with the Trump administration's State Department policy — that she was born "out of wedlock" and therefore her parents' marriage isn't valid for the purposes of determining her citizenship.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ohio lawmaker wants to force Jim Jordan to testify in OSU sex abuse case: ‘He’s been accused of failing to act’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

An Ohio state lawmaker wants to force Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to testify under oath to discover what he knew about wrestlers he coached who were sexually abused by a team doctor at Ohio State University.

State Rep. Tavia Galonski (D-Akron) intends to ask a committee chair to subpoena the powerful GOP congressman, who has denied knowledge of sexual abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss, during a hearing on legislation that would allow the physician's victims to sue the university, reported NBC News.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image