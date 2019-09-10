Movement for impeachment grows as key caucus officially endorses impeaching Donald Trump

The movement to impeach President Donald Trump continues to grow after a key caucus officially endorsed an impeachment investigation on Tuesday.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus released a statement announcing their endorsement.

“It is impossible to ignore the mounting evidence that President Trump has repeatedly broken the law, committed impeachable offenses, and continues to obstruct justice. The Congressional Progressive Caucus strongly endorses the House Judiciary Committee’s current formal impeachment investigation and the adoption of the Resolution of Investigative Procedures. Our duty is to uphold the Constitution and we must do all we can to protect our democracy,” the statement read.

Today the Progressive Caucus officially endorsed an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump. — Progressive Caucus (@USProgressives) September 10, 2019

