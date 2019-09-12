‘My AR is ready for you’: Texas Republican ominously responds to Beto’s call to ban assault rifles

During Thursday evening’s Democratic debate, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) called for a buy-back program to take assault rifles off the streets of America.

“Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against a fellow American anymore,” O’Rourke said.

His campaign tweeted out the same line.

But Texas state Rep. Briscoe Cain, a Republican, replied to the proposal with an ominous warning.

“My AR is ready for you,” he said.

My AR is ready for you Robert Francis. https://t.co/bzyVnPKBxh — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@BriscoeCain) September 13, 2019

Earlier on Thursday, Cain was ridiculed for suggesting the city of Austin, Texas should be dissolved. Cain previously made headlines for mocking Stephen Hawking’s death and sneaking a handgun into the Texas Democratic Party convention.

