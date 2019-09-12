Quantcast
'My AR is ready for you': Texas Republican ominously responds to Beto's call to ban assault rifles

24 mins ago

During Thursday evening’s Democratic debate, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) called for a buy-back program to take assault rifles off the streets of America.

“Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against a fellow American anymore,” O’Rourke said.

His campaign tweeted out the same line.

But Texas state Rep. Briscoe Cain, a Republican, replied to the proposal with an ominous warning.

“My AR is ready for you,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Cain was ridiculed for suggesting the city of Austin, Texas should be dissolved. Cain previously made headlines for mocking Stephen Hawking’s death and sneaking a handgun into the Texas Democratic Party convention.

Watch O’Rourke’s answer on gun control.


