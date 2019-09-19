Quantcast
Connect with us

New Jersey man indicted as possible Hezbollah terrorist who wanted to bomb FBI, bridges and tunnels

Published

6 mins ago

on

NBC investigative reporter Tom Winter reported Thursday that the U.S. Attorneys office in New York has indicted a New Jersey man who was scouting locations to bomb in the United States in the name of Hezbollah.

According to NBC News, Alexei Saab was arrested in July after he was discovered to be scouting locations like the FBI building in New York, bridges and tunnels in New Jersey and New York, Rockefeller Plaza, Times Square, as well as some targets in Boston and Washington, D.C. like Fenway Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also attempted to kill someone he thought was an Israeli spy.

“He had a handler according to court documents from Hezbollah, somebody that was arrested July this year, has been detained,” Winter said. “He is in custody at this point.”

Watch Winter’s comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New Jersey man indicted as possible Hezbollah terrorist who wanted to bomb FBI, bridges and tunnels

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

NBC investigative reporter Tom Winter reported Thursday that the U.S. Attorneys office in New York has indicted a New Jersey man who was scouting locations to bomb in the United States in the name of Hezbollah.

According to NBC News, Alexei Saab was arrested in July after he was discovered to be scouting locations like the FBI building in New York, bridges and tunnels in New Jersey and New York, Rockefeller Plaza, Times Square, as well as some targets in Boston and Washington, D.C. like Fenway Park.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘No comment’: Ukraine president won’t say if Trump personally asked for his country’s help with Joe Biden

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

Al-Monitor reporter Laura Rozen tweeted a list of all of the foreign leaders that President Donald Trump called from June to August 12, 2019. Of those leaders, House committee chairs said they intend to look specifically at a July 25 conversation between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

https://twitter.com/lrozen/status/1174737202317877248

The Independent reported Wednesday that Trump allegedly told Zelensky to "reopen" an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican congressman collapses in capital rotunda moments before going on Fox Business

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

According to Samantha-Jo Roth of NY1, Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) collapsed in the Cannon House Office Building Rotunda as he was about to go on air with Fox News.

The police and members of the media quickly came to his aid until he was conscious.

https://twitter.com/SamanthaJoRoth/status/1174739223150120963

https://twitter.com/JerryZremski/status/1174741934063177728

https://twitter.com/ChadPergram/status/1174741763422138369

“I’m back,” Reed told police officers who came up to assist him.

According to Roth, he is speaking and conscious.

https://twitter.com/SamanthaJoRoth/status/1174740281352081408

Continue Reading
 
 