NJ city councilwoman says Jewish city attorney tried to ‘Jew down’ claims sought by lawsuit
The president of the City Council in Trenton, New Jersey, is under fire for anti-Semitic remarks she made during a meeting to discuss a proposed lower rate of a personal injury lawsuit, The Trentonian reports.
On September 5, Kathy McBride allegedly said a city attorney was “able to wait her out and Jew her down.” According to The Trentonian, the city attorney McBride was referring to is Jewish. Rushing to McBride’s defense was city councilwoman Robin Vaughn, who said that the term “Jew someone down” is meant to be a “verb.”
“I believe her comment ‘Jew down’ was more in reference to negotiating, not ‘I hate Jews,’” Vaughn reportedly wrote in a Facebook post. “Inappropriate in today’s PC culture absolutely, but to Jew someone down is a verb and is not-anti-anything or indicative of hating Jewish people.”
Councilman George Muschal didn’t see a problem either, saying that McBride was just using a “statement of speech.”
But Trenton mayor Reed Gusciora disagreed, calling the term “offensive.”
“I hope that after some reflection you would apologize for these remarks,” Gusciora wrote in an email obtained by The Trentorian.
McBride’s comment wasn’t the first time a New Jersey city council member used the term. Last week, the Patterson Times reported that councilman Michael Jackson said that developers looking for a discount on land purchases were trying to “Jew us down.”
