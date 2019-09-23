Quantcast
Panicked Trump adviser admits president’s Ukraine scandal is ‘a serious problem for us’

Published

1 hour ago

on

An adviser to President Donald Trump has told CNN that the president’s decision to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden has put him in real legal jeopardy.

“This is a serious problem for us,” the adviser said. “He admitted doing it.”

Not all White House aides are concerned, however, as one told CNN that the Ukraine scandal is “a problem but one that can potentially be fought out in the media and in the courts, if needed.”

Trump on Monday ratcheted up his attacks on Biden by claiming without evidence that he is “corrupt” and would be put “in the electric chair” for his purported crimes if he were a Republican. The president also attacked the media for reporting about his efforts to pressure a foreign government to investigate his political rival, and he called a group of reporters “crooked as hell.”


