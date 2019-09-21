Pennsylvania county socked with big special election bill after GOP lawmaker busted for child porn

Lebanon County, Pennsylvania will need to spend tens of thousands of dollars to hold a special election following the resignation of a Republican state legislator.
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced he had arrested state Sen. Michael Folmer for possession of child pornography. Folmer had allegedly uploaded a child pornography image to Tumblr.
“This defendant serves as a state Senator and was entrusted to honor and represent his community in the Pennsylvania Capitol,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Tonight, our Office arrested Mr. Folmer for possession of child pornography and charged him with Sexual Abuse of Children, Possession of Child Pornography, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility. I will continue to say it—no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold.”
One day after being charged, Folmer resigned his seat, triggering a special election.
“The director of elections in Lebanon County said the special election to fill the state Senate seat vacated by Mike Folmer will cost his county at least $40,000, although counties typically get reimbursed for special elections by the state,” The Morning Call reports. “The $40,000 figure does not include costs incurred in small portions of Dauphin and York counties that also are part of that senatorial district.”
“Pennsylvania Department of State spokeswoman Wanda Murren said the main costs associated with special elections for state House and Senate seats, besides for poll workers, are the printing of paper ballots in counties where that is required,” the newspaper noted.
