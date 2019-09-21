Quantcast
Pennsylvania county socked with big special election bill after GOP lawmaker busted for child porn

Published

37 mins ago

on

Lebanon County, Pennsylvania will need to spend tens of thousands of dollars to hold a special election following the resignation of a Republican state legislator.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced he had arrested state Sen. Michael Folmer for possession of child pornography. Folmer had allegedly uploaded a child pornography image to Tumblr.

“This defendant serves as a state Senator and was entrusted to honor and represent his community in the Pennsylvania Capitol,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Tonight, our Office arrested Mr. Folmer for possession of child pornography and charged him with Sexual Abuse of Children, Possession of Child Pornography, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility. I will continue to say it—no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold.”

One day after being charged, Folmer resigned his seat, triggering a special election.

“The director of elections in Lebanon County said the special election to fill the state Senate seat vacated by Mike Folmer will cost his county at least $40,000, although counties typically get reimbursed for special elections by the state,” The Morning Call reports. “The $40,000 figure does not include costs incurred in small portions of Dauphin and York counties that also are part of that senatorial district.”

“Pennsylvania Department of State spokeswoman Wanda Murren said the main costs associated with special elections for state House and Senate seats, besides for poll workers, are the printing of paper ballots in counties where that is required,” the newspaper noted.

Hope Hicks considered a ‘pariah’ in Hollywood after working for Trump: She’s wearing the ‘scarlet T’

Published

1 min ago

on

September 21, 2019

By

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks has received a frosty reception in Hollywood, where she moved after leaving the administration.

Hicks is currently working as the chief communications officer for the Fox Corporation -- the parent company of Fox News.

But having worked for Donald Trump haunts Hicks, Graydon Carter's newsletter Airmail revealed in an article titled, "Hix Pix Fox Flix: Ex–Trump whisperer Hope Hicks spins the Hollywood liberal establishment."

"If you’re young, beautiful, have a power job, money to play with, and a Brentwood Zip Code, Los Angeles can be a lot of fun. Unless you’ve got Donald Trump’s name on your résumé. The scarlet T burns bright in Hollywood," Shawn McCreesh reported.

Warren accuses Congress of complicity in Trump’s continued abuses

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 21, 2019

By

Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused the U.S. Congress of complicity in President Donald Trump's continued abuse of power late Friday, after reports surfaced of his alleged attempts to solicit foreign meddling in the 2020 presidential election, and reiterated her demand that Democrats use their majority in the House to pursue impeachment.

Warren's tweeted statement came hours after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's opposition to a Ukrainian prosecutor in 2016.

