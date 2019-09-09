People keep calling the cops on this black mother because her adopted son is white
Speaking to TODAY, Keia Jones-Baldwin told the story of how she met her adopted son, Princeton, who was born to a drug-addicted mother and spent his early days in the NICU. But as Jones-Baldwin points out, the happy experience has been marred by people’s racism, given the fact that she is black and her adopted son is white.
“We get a lot of stares,” Jones-Baldwin said. “I’m frequently asked if I’m Princeton’s babysitter. … I get, ‘Why didn’t you let him stay with a family of his own race?'”
According to her, there have been two instances where people have called the police thinking she’s a kidnapper.
“We were vacationing in Tennessee and we went to do an old time, Western photo shoot,” she told TODAY. “The girl behind the camera would disappear and then come back. Finally she asked, ‘Is that your baby?’ I told her he was. Then she said, ‘I just took picture of this baby with his family two weeks ago.’”
The Jones-Baldwin Crew! Color is not an option for adoption! Today was #AdoptionDay for our 2 year old #Princeton !! #BlackParents #WhiteSon #biracialbabies #LoveIsLove #ForeverFamily #AdoptionIsAnOption #InteracialAdoption #transracialadoption #BabyLove #lastofthemohicans #boosie #love #family #FosterCare to #adopted #rainbowbaby #infertility #happy @smootiepiefertility @smootiepiefertility #RaisingCultures ❤🧡💛💚💙💜 #ididanewthing #ididanewthingchallenge @iamtabithabrown @iamtabithabrown
When the police arrived, she was forced to show papers proving that the child is in her legal custody and she’s allowed to travel with him.
In another incident recounted by Jones-Baldwin, she said that she once had to pull over in a residential neighborhood because she had a flat tire. When she knocked on a man’s door to ask for help, she said the man called police because he suspected she stole the car and kidnapped the baby she was with.
Regardless of the negative experiences, Jones-Baldwin says she’s not bitter and will continue to build bridges using her multiracial family.
“I don’t look at family as blood. I look at family as love,” she said. “When Princeton came into our lives, he came into our hearts. Love conquers all.”
Wilbur Ross threatened to fire NOAA staffer who tweeted out correction to Trump’s false weather report
The New York Times is reporting that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to fire a NOAA staffer after the National Weather Service in Birmingham corrected President Donald Trump's claim that Hurricane Dorian was going to devastate Alabama. According to NOAA, after the president's tweet, they were inundated with questions about the hurricane coming to Alabama.
According to three sources, Ross intervened two days after the Twitter exchange. He called acting NOAA administrator Neil Jacobs while in Greece and told Jacobs to "fix" the contradiction.
Jacobs reportedly objected to Ross' demands and Ross responded by saying that the political staff at NOAA would be fired if nothing was fixed.
Donald Trump allegedly wanted to date his son’s girlfriend: report
In a detailed, lengthy profile in the Atlantic, writer McKay Coppins describes the power struggle between Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. The story notes that although Ivanka is widely seen as the president's favorite, Don Jr. might be angling for more power—and even has political ambitions of his own. In fact, his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, appears to be encouraging Don Jr's ambitions. "I think he’s the No. 1 up-and-coming political figure, for sure, on the right,” she told Breitbart News.
Sarah Palin’s husband Todd files for divorce because he ‘finds it impossible to live together’
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's husband Todd filed for divorce after 31 years, according to blogger Craig Medred, who discovered the court filings.
His lawyers filed to dissolve the marriage on Friday, saying the couple has “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”
The family has had a slew of legal battles and suffered from scandals since Sen. John McCain's campaign plucked the former governor out of obscurity to run as his vice president in 2008.