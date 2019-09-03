‘Reign?’ Internet rips press secretary for Freudian typo in statement about latest court loss

The White House hit peak hypocrisy Tuesday when it stressed the importance of upholding “norms,” though it has nothing to do with the office of the presidency that President Donald Trump has ignored for three years.

The new White House press secretary had the gall to attack a reporter for being “unprofessional” and refusing to uphold norms. The moment came when former White House staffer Sebastian Gorka went after a White House reporter, calling him a joke. Nothing happened between the men other than Gorka shouting at him and walking off.

Trump has attacked his own intelligence community, the FBI and American allies. He’s ignored anti-nepotism laws, refused to follow the Hatch Act, and laughed in the face of the Emoluments Clause in the Constitution.

Yet, according to press secretary Stephanie Grisham, it’s norms and “unprofessional” behavior of reporters that is of concern.

One person noted the awkward typo in the press statement, saying “free reign” instead of “free rein.” The idiom refers to the freedom someone has, where the world “reign” refers to a royal’s time on the throne. It is an awkward Freudian slip for a president that has joked about staying in office for life and embraces dictators.

I'm shocked the press secretary didn't study English, communications or a related field. "Free reign?" Really? — ChicagoAli (@ChicagoAli) September 3, 2019

They’re more accustomed to talking about 45’s reign, so I suppose it’s an understandable mistake. — Janet Rae-Dupree (@jraedupree) September 3, 2019

It sent the internet into hysterics and anger. Read the best tweets below:

The WH is a clown show. — csd (@csd) September 3, 2019

Isn't she the same person who actually did get physical with reporters in South Korea? Same old WH crap. Do as I say, not as I do. — Oreo (@OreoBuffy5) September 4, 2019

Hi @PressSec Why was Gorka even there? Please start from the beginning — Jane (@jlogue14) September 4, 2019

Regular three ring circus! 🤡 — JA in Texas (@joanneintexas) September 4, 2019

"The norms of professional conduct"? Seriously? Don't make me laugh! — 🇨🇦 ♿️ Toni Dean ♿️ 🇨🇦 (@effnbreeze) September 3, 2019

All those words really mean: We want censorship. — Kristen (@Kristen53809423) September 4, 2019

Lmao snowflakes — David Lo Pan (@_boooooring_) September 4, 2019

The drunk who has a history of plagiarism and theft. Oh and she’s a party planner too. — JA in Texas (@joanneintexas) September 4, 2019

Was Stephanie Grisham drunk again? — Bluezy58 (@bluezy58) September 4, 2019

Ah, the irony of this WH talking about appropriate behavior. Wow. — MJL62 (@mjl62) September 4, 2019

