Republican lawmaker vows to roll back regulations on manure storage

Published

2 hours ago

on

A Republican state lawmaker in Wisconsin this week said that he is seeking to roll back rules on manure storage.

According to The Associated Press, officials with the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection are working on new restrictions on how close new and expanding farms can place manure to their neighbors’ property lines.

State Sen. Steve Nass (R) on Wednesday accused “DATCP bureaucrats” of not listening to farmers’ concerns about the new regulations. Nass vowed to roll back the regulations on storing manure.

Advocates for the industry have complained that the rules will end nearly all farm expansion in the state.

But conservationists argue that the manure regulations will help address pollution of wells in some areas of Wisconsin, which have been found to be contaminated with fecal matter.


The White House is now ‘furiously backpedaling’ after promoting gun background check legislation

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Will President Donald Trump support background checks on firearms sales? At this point, it’s not even clear if the White House has enough internal coherence to claim he even has any position at all on the matter.

News broke Wednesday morning, originally from the conservative Daily Caller reporter Amber Athey, that White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland, along with Attorney General Bill Barr, brought a proposal for expanded background checks modeled off the Manchin-Toomey bill to GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill:

Did Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump break up over Iran?

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

It appears there is trouble in Warhawk paradise if Twitter is any indication.

A Twitter exchange between Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) and President Donald Trump are battling over the recent drone strike of the Saudi oil fields. Trump, Graham and the Saudis are all blaming Iran, but Japan said that there is no evidence that it was Iran.

Aaron Blake at the Washington Post noted that Trump and Graham have long been together on foreign policy issues, but something changed when it comes to Iran.

Accused child molester Roy Moore defends Brett Kavanaugh: ‘I too was the object of false allegations’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Accused child molester Roy Moore on Wednesday came to the defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault.

Moore's remarks came after The New York Times published accounts from a new book, which found that two of Kavanaugh's accusers were credible.

In a statement to the press, Moore defended Kavanaugh on Wednesday.

"I too was the subject of false allegations, but unlike Justice Kavanaugh and others who have suffered the ire of the left, I filed suit against my accusers and their conspirators," Moore said. "For over two years, I have not seen nor been able to question any of those who went on national television tol tell their false stories just 32 days before the election in December 2017, and ironically I have been sued for defamation for merely denying their false and malicious accusations."

