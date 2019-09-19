Republican congressman collapses in capital rotunda moments before going on Fox Business
According to Samantha-Jo Roth of NY1, Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) collapsed in the Cannon House Office Building Rotunda as he was about to go on air with Fox News.
The police and members of the media quickly came to his aid until he was conscious.
.@TomReedCongress is conscious right now as members of the media and police officers are waiting for medical help to arrive. pic.twitter.com/uUZDFY3j1E
— Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) September 19, 2019
Breaking: @RepTomReed has collapsed in the Cannon House Office building before appearing on Fox News, but @SamathanthaJoRoth reports that he is now conscious and waiting for medical help to arrive.
— Jerry Zremski (@JerryZremski) September 19, 2019
Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) appears to have collapsed/fainted in the Cannon Rotunda before he was to go on Fox Business. Has regained consciousness. Capitol medical personnel en route
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 19, 2019
“I’m back,” Reed told police officers who came up to assist him.
According to Roth, he is speaking and conscious.
“I’m back,” Rep. Reid said to police officers who came up to assist him. He is speaking and conscious. pic.twitter.com/2nOFb1WXaT
— Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) September 19, 2019