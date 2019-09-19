Quantcast
Republican congressman collapses in capital rotunda moments before going on Fox Business

4 mins ago

According to Samantha-Jo Roth of NY1, Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) collapsed in the Cannon House Office Building Rotunda as he was about to go on air with Fox News.

The police and members of the media quickly came to his aid until he was conscious.

“I’m back,” Reed told police officers who came up to assist him.

According to Roth, he is speaking and conscious.

